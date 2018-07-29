Main draw of Lexington’s pro tennis tournament starts Monday at UK

The Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships continue Monday with the start of the main draw at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex on the University of Kentucky campus.
Qualifying rounds for both the men’s and women’s tournaments began over the weekend. The main draw for both fields will include 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. A total of $75,000 in prize money will be awarded on the men’s side and $60,000 will be awarded on the women’s.
Winners of the event, a USTA Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament, will earn points toward qualifying for a wild-card spot in the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 27.
Marcel Granollers, a 32-year-old from Spain, highlights the men’s matches on Monday. The top-ranked player in the field at No. 104, Granollers was once ranked No. 19 in the world as a singles player and No. 4 in doubles. He was part of the doubles runner-up team at the 2014 U.S. Open.
Former University of Kentucky All-American Tom Jomby, who graduated in 2014, is also part of the singles tournament along with William Bushamuka, who just completed his senior season with the Wildcats. UK senior-to-be Enzo Wallart is teaming up with Nick Chappell and Jomby will pair with Hugo Grenier in the doubles competition.
On the women’s side, incoming UK player Anastasia Tkachenko, who transferred from Wyoming after her sophomore season, won her first qualifying match on Sunday. She’ll play her second qualifying match on Monday. The women’s singles main draw will be highlighted by defending champion Grace Min. The 24-year-old from Florida won her 10th USTA Pro Circuit title earlier this year. She lost in the first round of the French Open in May.
Also vying for the women’s singles title will be Arantxa Rus, a 27-year-old from the Netherlands who peaked at No. 61 in the world and reached the fourth round of the French Open in 2012. Rus lost to Serena Williams in the first round at Wimbledon this year.
Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships
When: Monday (beginning at 9 a.m.) through Aug. 5
Where: Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, University of Kentucky
