More top seeds eliminated from Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

Anything is possible at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships.
That was the mood headed into Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s finals at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.
A week filled with upsets decimated both the men’s and women’s brackets during the 24th edition of the annual Challenger Tour event in Lexington.
On Thursday, the top two women’s seeds — No. 1 Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and No. 2 Arina Rodionova of Australia — were eliminated. Those upsets followed the early departure of No. 5 seed and defending tournament champion Grace Min on Tuesday.
On the men’s side, where the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 seeds were knocked out on the same day earlier in the week, No. 6 seed Lloyd Harris of Russia survived and advanced Thursday.
Friday’s quarterfinal matches were to include an appearance by Boma Gojo against No. 8 seed Stefano Napolitano of Italy. The unseeded Gojo, this year’s NCAA men’s singles runner-up from Wake Forest, had to win three matches just to gain entry to the Lexington Challenger main draw, then knocked off No. 4 seed Liam Broady of Great Britain and former University of Kentucky standout Thomas Jomby of France to get to the quarterfinals.
Entering play Friday, the top remaining seed in the men’s bracket was Harris at No. 6. For the women, No. 4 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic was the only remaining seeded player entering the quarterfinals.
On Saturday, play begins in the men’s and women’s singles semifinals at 2 p.m. The men’s and women’s doubles finals play out starting at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the men’s and women’s singles championship matches get underway at 1 p.m.
