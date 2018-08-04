The Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships conclude this weekend at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.
Singles finals set, doubles champs decided in Lexington’s pro tennis event

Special and staff reports

August 04, 2018 10:08 PM

The singles finals are set for the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships at the Hilary J. Boone Complex on the University of Kentucky campus after Saturday’s action that included a pair of weather delays and a rout in one of the men’s semifinals.

In the day’s first match, Australian Lloyd Harris was never broken. He knocked off Belgiam’s Joris De loore 6-1, 6-3 to earn a spot in Sunday’s finals. He’ll face the only seeded player remaining in the tournament, No. 8 Stefano Napolitano of Italy, who broke a 5-5 tie in the first set and went on to eliminate South Korea’s Yunseong Chung 7-5, 6-3.

The women’s finals will feature two Americans, Asia Muhammad and Ann Li. Muhammad knocked off American Quinn Gleason 6-4, 6-4, by fighting off three break points in the final set to move on.

Li lost her first set 2-6, but she rallied past Jessica Pegula in the next two 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was delayed by about an hour because of rain.

The men’s and women’s finals will be played concurrently, beginning at 1 p.m., on adjacent courts.

The doubles championships were both decided on Saturday night as well. Robert Galloway and Roberto Martin took the men’s title, 6-3, 6-1, over Joris De Loore and Marc Polmans. Ena Shibahara and Hailey Carter knocked off Sanaz Mirand and Victoria Rodriguez 6-3, 6-1, for the women’s title.

Sunday

Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

Men’s and women’s finals: 1 p.m. at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center at UK

