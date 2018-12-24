He played for nothing. He paid to try out. Now, Transy standout has chance to make it big.

Coming out of Transylvania University in 2013, Kyle Smith had two career options ahead of him:
Accounting.
Professional soccer.
The one that’s panned out so far would have surprised a lot of folks back then.
“I had a lot of people come up to me saying maybe I shouldn’t be doing this. I may be ruining my accounting career,” Smith recalled. “But then I also had a lot of people coming up to me saying, ‘Go for it. You can only play soccer for so long, so if you don’t go for it, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life.’”
Last week, Smith, a 5-foot-11, 180 pound defender, who was lightly recruited out of high school and had to pay for two tryouts with Louisville City FC before catching on, signed a Major League Soccer contract with Orlando City SC, where he will rejoin the head coach who helped foster his success.
Transylvania head coach Matt Vogel was an assistant for Smith’s freshman and senior seasons with the Pioneers. He could see the work ethic then that would make Smith the first Transy player to ever sign an MLS deal.
“It’s a massive thing for us because, No. 1, it shows no matter what level you play at, if you have the determination and work ethic to pursue your goals and you have the right environment, you can accomplish quite a bit,” Vogel said. “Kyle’s a huge example of that.”
Smith is Transy’s all-time leading goal scorer, but he’s made his mark professionally as a defensive fullback. That wasn’t the plan.
“The first game of my rookie year, the starting right back was suspended. I was pretty nervous because I had never played that position before,” Smith said. “But (then Louisville City coach) James (O’Connor) did a really good job of telling me where I should be when. I thought it came pretty easily just because he helped me. Eventually instinct just took over.”
Those instincts, Smith’s natural athletic ability and a ton of hard work helped Smith make the transition from attacking midfielder to a fullback in the pros, Vogel said.
“I could see that translating well to Louisville City, because Louisville City really flies their outside backs up to the point they almost play like (offensive) wingers,” Vogel said. “He’s a great server of the ball and he’s a good 1 v. 1 defender.”
Smith has taken advantage of every opportunity in front of him, even when they didn’t seem very likely.
In high school, Smith was the Greater Catholic League South player of the year for LaSalle in Cincinnati, but both of his youth club teams, one at Ohio Elite and another at Kings Hammer fizzled out, meaning Smith probably didn’t get as many looks from college coaches as some of his contemporaries. He had an offer from a Division II school, but the coach got fired. Northern Kentucky offered a preferred walk-on spot.
But a club teammate planned a visit to Transylvania, a Division III school, and Smith decided he’d tag along. He liked the Lexington campus immediately.
“After my junior season at Transylvania is when I really thought I could make a professional team and that’s when I really started to work toward that goal — training in the offseason and going to the gym,” said Smith, who still holds Transy’s single-season record for most goals at 18, a feat he accomplished in both his junior and senior years.
With student loans to pay, Smith went to work as an accountant his first two years out of Transy while also playing for the fledgling Cincinnati Dutch Lions in what was then the Premier Development League, the fourth tier of American soccer and a long way from the MLS.
“I went to the Louisville City tryout after my first year playing for the Dutch Lions and I didn’t make it,” said Smith, who had to pay for Louisville City to look at him. The current open tryout fee is $150. “So, I trained harder the second year and got in better shape.”
After surviving another tryout and the team’s Florida camp, he earned a contract. In 2016, he logged more minutes on the field than any other Louisville City player and was named the United Soccer League’s midseason rookie of the year. And he did this while also continuing to work part-time as an accountant for one of the team’s owners.
In 2017 and 2018 he became a fixture on a team that won back-to-back USL championships and saw its founding manager, O’Connor, get the call up to the big league over the summer.
Smith credited O’Connor and his assistants for creating a great team culture at Louisville City, and he’s hoping they bring the same to Orlando. He’s glad he made a big enough impression with them in Louisville to tag along.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Orlando and playing in front of all the fans,” Smith said. “I’m hoping we can win games and make the playoffs and eventually win the (MLS) Cup.”
Accounting will have to wait.
