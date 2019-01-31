2019 Bluegrass Sports Awards recognize Kentucky’s finest. Meet the winners.

The eighth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards ceremony appropriately touched numerous corners of the local and national sports worlds on Wednesday night.

The packed house in the Bluegrass Ballroom at the Lexington Convention Center was treated to presentations for an array of award winners.

The evening concluded with the Herald-Leader’s annual presentation of its Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award, which this year went to University of Kentucky football player Josh Allen.

Former University of Kentucky track star Sydney McLaughlin and iconic CBS sportscaster Verne Lundquist highlighted the 2019 winners of the Bluegrass Sports Awards, which are sponsored by the Bluegrass Sports Commission.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Former UK track star Sydney McLaughlin received the Jim Host Youth Sports Award presented by Tom Hammond.. Mark Mahan

McLaughlin, who won the outdoor 400-meter hurdles NCAA championship for UK as a freshman last year and then turned pro, received the Jim Host Youth Sports Award. During her acceptance speech, McLaughlin joked that she was proud to be a “one-and-done” at UK — even though it wasn’t in basketball.

A New Jersey native, McLaughlin first rose to national prominence when she qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team in the 400-meter hurdles as a high schooler.

Longtime play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist received the Tom Hammond Sports Media Award. Mark Mahan

Lundquist, the former longtime play-by-play voice of Southeastern Conference football on CBS and the announcer who called the 1992 Duke-Kentucky NCAA Tournament classic, received the Tom Hammond Sports Media Award. Lundquist delighted the crowd not only with his familiar voice but his stories of connections to Kentucky.

Lundquist has provided the soundtrack to some of the most memorable moments in college sports history — as well as PGA Tour golf and other sports.

Tom Leach, right, was presented the Tom Hammond Kentucky Sports Media Award by Tom Hammond. Mark Mahan

Also honored Wednesday night was University of Kentucky radio play-by-play announcer Tom Leach, who received the Tom Hammond Kentucky Sports Media Award. Leach deftly maneuvered through an acceptance speech not unlike his game broadcasts — smooth and efficient. A video was played of Leach’s call of Lynn Bowden’s punt return touchdown in last season’s UK football game at Missouri, bringing the crowd to applause.

A 1979 graduate of Bourbon County High School, Leach became radio play-by-play voice of UK football in 1997 and added men’s basketball four years later.

Elliott Walden accepted the Jim Host Sports Business Award on behalf of WinStar Farm.. Mark Mahan

WinStar Farm, part owner of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, was presented the Jim Host Sports Business Award. Elliott Walden, president and CEO of WinStar’s racing operations, accepted the award along with members of his team from the farm on behalf of owner Kenny Troutt.

WinStar Farm claimed the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Breeder of 2016 after leading all North American breeders with earnings of $10,516,427.

University of Kentucky football player Josh Allen was named Lexington Herald-Leader 2018 Sports Figure of the Year on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Bluegrass Sports Awards banquet in Lexington, Ky. UK executive associate athletics director Marc Hill, right, accepted the award on Allen’s behalf from Herald-Leader editor and general manager Peter Baniak. Mark Mahan

The Committee of 101, the volunteer organization whose members serve as ushers at major UK sporting events and partake in many other charitable and volunteer works, received the Bobby Flynn Volunteer of the Year Award. Several Committee of 101 members were in attendance, all donning their familiar blue jackets.