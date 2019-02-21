Another local soccer product joins professional ranks

The Lexington soccer community can boast another professional player from its ranks as Sarah Gorham, a Western Kentucky University standout out of Lexington Catholic, has signed a contract to play in Sweden.
Gorham is set to begin her pro career in April for Lidköpings FK of the Swedish Elitettan league.
“I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to play at WKU,” Gorham said in a WKU press release. “Jason (Neidell), Dustin (Downey), and Will (Beddingfield) helped me grow into the player I am today and I cannot thank them enough. Being able to play five seasons with them and the WKU soccer program was such a blessing. It is nice knowing that I will always have their support no matter where I go,” Gorham said of her time with the Lady Toppers.”
Gorham is the third WKU player and first field player to sign a pro contract, joining former goalkeepers Nora Abolins and Libby Stout. She scored six goals and had two assists in her fifth-year senior season for the Hilltoppers, making her second on the team in points with 14. She overcame a knee injury to become a key starter in WKU’s lineup.
“Sarah’s knee injury during the spring of her freshman year provided a significant catalyst for her career. Instead of viewing the injury as a setback, the adversity fueled Sarah’s drive and commitment to the game. She came back stronger and smarter, and never looked back,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said. “Her game seemed to grow and evolve almost daily here at WKU. Sarah had one of the best senior seasons of any player I have ever coached. She is compelled to be the best that she can be, and I am eager to watch her continued development from afar at the professional level. We also now have another great place to visit in Sweden!”
In Lexington, Gorham played high school for Lexington Catholic and club soccer for Lexington FC. She joins a growing list of Central Kentucky-area players to advance to the professional ranks. Arin Gilliland (Kentucky and West Jessamine), plays for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, and Mallory Eubanks (Mississippi State and Tates Creek) played last season with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit.
Gorham finished her college career with 10 goals, seven assists and 27 points and ranks just outside the top 10 in school history with 103 shots. Gorham also has the distinction of scoring WKU’s 500th goal in program history against UT Martin on Aug. 19, 2016.
“We are incredibly excited for Sarah. This opportunity is a dream come true for her, and it couldn’t happen to a better person. It shows that anything and everything is possible through hard work, passion, and a commitment to excellence — all of which describes Sarah’s character,” Neidell said of the midfielder.
In a senior video produced by WKU ahead of the 2018 season, Gorham, WKU’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017-18, said she wasn’t quite ready to give up on playing soccer after college and hoped to play professionally before getting involved with sports in a marketing or administrative capacity.
“I am so excited to continue my soccer career overseas,” Gorham said. “This has always been my dream and I am so ready for the challenge. Soccer has always been my safe haven and I cannot wait to start the season with Lidköpings FK and all of my new teammates.”
Lidköpings FK is in the city of Lidköping near Sweden’s west coast, about four hours west of Stockholm. Lidköpings FK placed third in the Elitettan in 2018. Gorham joins two other Americans on the listed squad, Taylor Townsend out of Florida Atlantic and Gabby Batmani out of Cal State Los Angeles.
