2019 Bluegrass 10,000: See who won and view the results

Zack Beavin won the Bluegrass 10,000 for the third year in a row on Thursday.

Zack Beavin is getting better with age.

The former University of Kentucky athlete won the Bluegrass 10,000 for the third year in a row on Thursday with his best time ever in the 43rd annual road race through downtown Lexington.

The 25-year-old Beavin covered the 10,000 meters in 31 minutes, 16 seconds, besting his winning times of 31:36 in 2017 and 31:56 last year. The Louisville native and St. Xavier graduate held off second place Antonio Marchi of Lexington — himself a three-time Bluegrass 10,000 champion — for the third straight year. Marchi came in Thursday in 31 minutes, 34 seconds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlotte Imer finished first among women and 16th overall in Thursday’s Bluegrass 10,000. Mark Mahan

The only runner to win the Bluegrass 10,000 more than three times consecutively was Benny McIntosh, who swept to titles five straight times from 1993 to 1997.

The first female to cross the finish line Thursday was Charlotte Imer, an Eastern Kentucky University graduate and Australia native who came in 16th overall. Imer claimed the women’s title with a time of 36 minutes, 33 seconds.

This story will be updated later with additional details.