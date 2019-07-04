First time’s the charm: Former EKU standout, Australia native wins Bluegrass 10,000

2019 Bluegrass 10,000: Photo slideshow from the annual July 4th race The 43rd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race played out in downtown Lexington on Thursday with 3,502 registered runners. University of Kentucky grad Zack Beavin won for the third year in a row. EKU grade Charlotte Imer was the top female finisher. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 43rd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race played out in downtown Lexington on Thursday with 3,502 registered runners. University of Kentucky grad Zack Beavin won for the third year in a row. EKU grade Charlotte Imer was the top female finisher.

Turns out first time was the charm for the top female finisher in Thursday’s Bluegrass 10,000.

Eastern Kentucky University graduate Charlotte Imer won the female division of the 43rd annual road race in downtown Lexington, navigating the 10-kilometer course in 36 minutes, 33 seconds. The 25-year-old Australia native, who graduated in 2018 after a standout career for the Colonels’ track and cross country teams, finished No. 16 overall and was nearly two minutes faster than the second-best female finisher, 27-year-old Karina Manz of Lexington.

Despite spending four years just down the road in Richmond, Thursday marked Imer’s first time running in the Bluegrass 10,000. She said her coach, with whom she’s currently living in Lexington for the summer, suggested preparing for and competing in the contest would help speed her return to form after injuries sidelined her for three months.

Judging by Thursday’s result, Imer is well on her way to meeting her goal of getting into ideal shape to compete in the USA Track and Field Championships next year. She also wanted to take advantage of the chance to compete in this year’s event, since there’s a good chance she’ll be pursuing her graduate degree outside of the Bluegrass state.

“I’m looking at a few schools in Tennessee, and some other places that have job openings for track and field graduate assistants,” Imer said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be in Kentucky next year, so I’m really glad I came to this race.

“It’s not fun getting into shape, but it makes it more fun when you’re at an event like this, just the atmosphere. When I felt like giving up you have all these people going ‘go girl.’ It’s a really great vibe.”

Imer was twice named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team in cross country (2015, 2016) and was named the 2017 OVC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. She won four OVC individual championships, including the 3,000 meters in 2016 and 2017 and the 5,000 meters in 2017 in indoor track. She also won the 5,000-meter outdoor track title in 2017.