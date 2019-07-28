Lexington’s pro tennis tournament starts Monday. Here’s what to expect.

Asia Muhammad, the sister of pro basketball player Shabazz Muhammad, won last year’s women’s draw at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships.

The Central Kentucky area got a look at several up-and-coming young professional golfers at the recent PGA Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.

This week, tennis takes its turn in the spotlight when the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships get underway at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

The ATP (men) and WTA (women) pro events have played out in Lexington every year since 1995. This year’s event is worth $55,000 for the men and $60,000 for the women. The tournament’s goals are to create opportunities for young tennis players to compete on the pro tour and to generate money for local charities.

The 48-player men’s singles draw gets underway Monday at 10 a.m. The 32-player women’s singles event starts Tuesday. There are also 16-player men’s and women’s doubles events. The tournament wraps up Sunday with the singles championship matches.

Tickets are $10 per day or $50 for weeklong passes.

The thrill at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships is attempting to identify talent that will go on to greatness after leaving Lexington.

Last year’s men’s champion, Lloyd Harris, arrived here in 2018 as the No. 216 player in the world and the No. 6 seed in the tournament. A year later, the South African is No. 82 and recently reached the second round of the French Open and took a set from Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

Twenty previous Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships participants dating back to 2006 are currently ranked in the top 100, including past champions John Isner (No. 14) and John Millman (No. 61).

Expected for the women’s draw is 2018 finalist Ann Li, who at age 19 has risen from No. 413 at this time last year to No. 172 in the world today. Also figuring to be in Lexington is Jessika Ponchet (No. 169) who knocked out last year’s top seed, Arantxa Rus, and reached the quarterfinals.

The top five seeds in the men’s singles draw are No. 1 Peter Polansky of Canada, No. 2 Alex Bolt of Australia, No. 3 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 4 Andrew Harris of Australia and No. 5 Duckhee Lee of Korea.

Polansky and Bolt are ranked No. 147 and No. 148 in the world, respectively.

The highest-seeded American in the men’s draw is No. 10 J.J. Wolf, a 20-year-old from Cincinnati ranked No. 261 in the world. Wolf played collegiately at Ohio State.

Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

When: Monday through Sunday

Where: UK’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex

Tickets: $10 per day or $50 for weeklong passes

More information: Visit the tournament’s website at LexingtonChallenger.com.