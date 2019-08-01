No. 1 men’s and women’s seeds ousted early at Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

rhermens@herald-leader.com

A busy Wednesday at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships came to an end with both the men’s and women’s No. 1 seeds eliminated from the tournament.

Nineteen men’s matches and 20 women’s matches played out at the University of Kentucky as the tournament raced to get things back on schedule after rain delayed matches on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s upsets were topped by Dabin Kim of Korea, who made it into the women’s singles main draw as a qualifier. Kim, 22, took down top-seeded Jessika Ponchet of France, 6-2, 1-2, when Ponchet was forced to retire from the match with an injury.

Kim, the 492nd-ranked women’s player in the world, advanced to the round of 16 in the 32-player women’s singles draw, where she was to take on Sanaz Marand of the United States. Marand, a 31-year-old former All-American at the University of North Carolina, defeated Haruna Arakawa of Japan, 6-2, 6-3, in the opening round.

No. 2 seed Ann Li, No. 3 Robin Anderson, No. 4 Na-Lae Han, No. 5 Zoe Hives, No. 6 Magdalena Frech, No. 7 Deniz Khazaniuk and No. 8 Katie Swan all advanced safely to the round of 16. Two other qualifiers — Angelina Gabueva of Russia and 17-year-old Peyton Stearns of Cincinnati — joined Kim in advancing past the opening round of the main draw.

No. 5 seed Zoe Hives of Australia defeated Anastasia Nefedova of the United States in the opening round of women’s singles at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships on Wednesday. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

No. 1 seed Peter Polansky of Canada, who received a first-round bye in the 48-player men’s singles draw, was derailed in his opening match Wednesday by unseeded Benjamin Sigouin of Canada, 6-4, 6-4. Sigouin, 20, is the No. 532 player in the world. He recently completed his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina. Sigouin was next to face No. 13 seed JC Aragone of Yorba Linda, Calif., who played collegiately at Virginia.

Anastasia Nefedova of the United States was defeated in the opening round of women’s singles at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships on Wednesday by No. 5 seed Zoe Hives of Australia. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Entering play Thursday, No. 2 Alex Bolt of Australia was the highest seed player left in the Kentucky Bank field. Other men’s seeds eliminated on the way to the round of 16 were No. 4 Andrew Harris, No. 8 Kaichi Uchida, No. 11 Aleksandar Vukic and No. 15 Collin Altamirano. No. 6 Yosuke Watanuki withdrew because of back pain, and No. 10 J.J. Wolf pulled out with a pectoral strain.

Thursday night at UK’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, former Kentucky All-Americans Jesse Witten and Eric Quigley were scheduled to play in the second round of the men’s doubles draw.

Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

When: Through Sunday

Where: UK’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex

Tickets: $10 per day or $50 for weeklong passes

More information: Visit the tournament’s website at LexingtonChallenger.com.