Cinderella storms to the title in Lexington’s pro tennis tournament

Dabin Kim hit the ball as she played Ann Li in the women’s singles final Sunday during the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships at the University of Kentucky. Kim won 6-1, 6-3. Matt Goins

A Cinderella story unfolded all week long at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships. On Sunday, the happy ending was written.

Dabin Kim, a 22-year-old from Korea, completed an improbable run at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, dominating No. 2 seed Anna Li to win the women’s championship 6-1, 6-3.

Not among the top-seeded players heading into the tournament, Kim had to play her way into the main draw by winning two qualifying matches. Then, in her five matches on the way to the title, she knocked off three of the top four seeds in the field.

“I definitely did not expect to win this tournament,” Kim said. “I had to play in the qualifying and my first goal was to make it to the main draw. Then I had to play the top seed and my goal was to beat her. Now I’m here with the trophy and I’m so happy.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kim toppled No. 1 seed Jessika Ponchet in the opening round, taking the first set, 6-4, before Ponchet retired in the second. Kim defeated unseeded Sanaz Marand of America in the second round, then won a three-set quarterfinal nail-biter over No. 8 seed Katie Swan of Great Britain. She bounced fellow Korean and No. 4 seed Na-Lae Han in the semifinals, setting up the showdown with Li.

“I was able to be loose all week because I had nothing to lose,” Kim said. “They are ranked higher than me and they are more experienced than me, so all I wanted to do was stay focused and try to challenge them the whole way. I stayed very positive on the court and that really helped me through.”

It’s the second year in a row Li has been runner-up in the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships. After falling to Asia Muhammad in last year’s finals, Li went on to climb nearly 350 spots in the world singles rankings. The 19-year-old entered last year’s tournament ranked No. 413 and entered this year’s event ranked No. 172.

“Now I’ve got some extra pressure,” Kim said with a laugh when told about Li’s meteoric rise following last year’s finals. “I try not to pay close attention to the rankings. But if I keep working hard and improving maybe I can play my way into Grand Slam qualifying. It’s one of my dreams to play in Grand Slam main draws. Hopefully I can keep this up and get closer to my dreams.”

▪ The finalists on the men’s side of the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships are no strangers to down-to-the-wire competition — or each other. In the qualifying draw at Wimbledon last month, Australia’s Alex Bolt and Italy’s Jannik Sinner battled one another in an epic marathon match that Bolt eventually won by finally taking the third set, 12-10.

Sinner turned the table on Sunday, winning a two-hour, three-set thriller 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. In the final set, the 17-year-old Sinner took a 3-0 lead before Bolt stormed back to get within 5-4. Sinner was finally able to break on his fourth match point to wrap up the title.

“For me, it was not easy playing against (Bolt) once more,” Sinner said after the match. “I played very good at Wimbledon and I lost. I played quite good here and I won. So maybe mentally I was better here today than Wimbledon. I think that’s the reason why I won today. At the end I had some match points and it wasn’t easy to finish him. But I think I did a very good job.”

▪ The United States was well represented in the doubles finals on Saturday night. Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador teamed up with American Martin Redlicki to win the men’s title 6-2, 6-2 over Roberto Maytin of Venezuela and American Jackson Withrow. On the women’s side, Jessika Ponchet of France and Robin Anderson of the U.S. edged Americans Ann Li and Jamie Loeb, 7-6, 6-7, 10-8.