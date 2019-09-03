Kentucky State to launch men’s volleyball program. Here’s why and how.

DiShondra Goree will coach both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams at Kentucky State. NCAA volleyball is a fall sport for women and a spring sport for men. Kentucky State Athletics

Kentucky State University will begin offering men’s volleyball as a scholarship sport starting with the 2020-21 school year.

KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II and Director of Athletics Etienne Thomas made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday in Frankfort while revealing the school has received a $150,000 gift to support the new NCAA Division II program.

Brown II said Kentucky State would be the first historically black NCAA Division I or II school to offer men’s volleyball as a scholarship sport.

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner Greg Moore announced that Kentucky State will eventually be one of six league schools to adopt the sport, all of them historically black schools.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Men’s professional volleyball is the third most popular sport in the world and boys’ volleyball is on the rise in the USA,” Brown II said in a news release. “It is smart for us to be in front of trends and especially compelling that the SIAC will be sponsoring men’s volleyball conference-wide.”

A total investment of $1 million is being made ($600,000 from First Point Volleyball Foundation and $400,000 from USA Volleyball) to support the schools and the league in starting the sport.

“We are proud to support Kentucky State University as they provide more opportunities for kids to mature and develop through volleyball,” Wade Garard, CEO of First Point Volleyball Foundation, said in the news release. “We have volleyball donors from all over the country that are making this grant possible.”

DiShondra Goree, currently Kentucky State’s women’s volleyball head coach, will guide both teams. Women’s volleyball is a fall sport. The men play in the spring.

“I am thankful to Director Thomas in having faith in me to lead volleyball here at KSU,” Goree said. “I look forward to putting a product on the floor that everyone will be proud of.”

Kentucky State’s athletics offerings prior to the addition of men’s volleyball included baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf and track and field for men, and basketball, cross country, softball, track and field and volleyball for women. Cheerleading is a co-ed sport.