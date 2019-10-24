Stadium site floated for proposed pro soccer team in Lexington

Vince Gabbert, vice president and chief operating officer of Keeneland, center, and Steven Short, senior vice president of USL League One, right, spoke to a group at a potential site of a new soccer stadium at Red Mile racetrack in Lexington on Thursday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

With a new stadium rising near the banks of the Ohio River for Louisville City’s wildly successful minor league soccer team, interest is heating up again in Lexington for its own franchise, possibly with its own stadium to boot.

Steven Short, vice president of the United Soccer League’s League One, visited the grounds of the Red Mile on Thursday along with some interested parties and Vince Gabbert, Keeneland’s vice president and chief operating officer, who was representing KRM Wagering, the joint venture with Red Mile that has significantly invested in the harness racing track and gaming parlor over the past several years.

“We’d been approached a while back by the USL about the potential for Lexington as a site for an expansion team within their league,” Gabbert said. “We’ve continued those discussions because of the commitment that we have through the partnership with Red Mile to continue to reinvest in our community.”

League One just finished its inaugural season in 10 markets, including Chattanooga, Tenn.; Tucson, Ariz; Madison, Wis.; and Greenville, S.C.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Louisville City is a two-time champion of the USL’s top division, the USL Championship, which sits just below Major League Soccer in American men’s soccer’s hierarchy. MLS, USL Championship and USL League One represent the top three tiers of American professional soccer. MLS and USL are separate entities, but MLS franchises have affiliated teams in the USL.

Discussions in Lexington remain in the early stages and Short could not lay out specifics other than to say the USL has an interested investor for team ownership, and, obviously, with the visit to Red Mile, an interested party in having a stadium and possible multi-use facility for the franchise on its grounds.

Gabbert said KRM would not invest in the new facility itself, but would work out a land lease agreement for the site with its developers.

“You want to make sure everyone works well together — that this is the vision that they want and that it’s also a vision that the city wants,” Short said. “That’s an ongoing process.”

USL requires 8-10 acres for new stadium sites, and the area between Red Mile’s track and its entrance off Red Mile Road appears ample enough at a glance to plop down a soccer venue, one that would be ideally located near the University of Kentucky campus and downtown.

“You have essentially the last undeveloped tract of land within the urban service corridor that still has great infrastructure attached to it because of our investment several years ago to open up the new part of Red Mile,” Gabbert said. “Honestly, it’s a really good site for anything.”

Gabbert sits on the Bluegrass Sports Commission’s board of directors, which has in past years floated plans for a youth sports complex similar to the one in Elizabethown. Those plans never came to fruition and Gabbert doesn’t see Red Mile’s site having that potential.

“We’re talking more team-specific,” Gabbert said. “Anything we would do here would be team-specific rather than more global, but I think the potential of that bigger vision coming to fruition — the more elements you can add to that just helps foster those things as well.”

Infrastructure in place

Over the past few years, Red Mile has looked to expand its entertainment offerings, including concerts and an annual American Flat Track motorcycle racing event. A soccer stadium would be another significant step, and Gabbert said KRM wants to be supportive of ideas like a USL franchise, regardless of whether its site is ultimately chosen.

“As we continue to add amenities and the things that the city wants and needs, we want to be open to those discussions and help foster those discussions when we can,” he said, noting Red Mile’s pluses are “the ease of use and the turn-key nature of it. We’ve got a lot of infrastructure that’s already in place. We’ve already made significant investment. We’re trying to reinvest. When you look at the demographics that are even within walking distance and being able to offer something else from an entertainment standpoint for the town, I think it’s a huge deal.”

Lexington was among the first cities USL visited on a “barnstorming tour” a couple of years ago when Short was drumming up interest in the fledgling league.

“Over the last couple of years our conversations have continued, not always in the public eye, but at least learning as much as we can about this city and potential opportunities for development here as well,” he said, noting that interest has picked up now that League One has put a product on the field and it’s no longer hypothetical. “The key point of that is, ‘Where could a soccer stadium or a multi-purpose venue appear that a professional soccer team could call its own?’ And that really — as we’ve seen the growth of the game — is (what we’re doing), trying to find a way to give Lexington a team of its own.”

USL League One played a 28-game regular season in 2019 with 10 teams. Its title game was streamed on ESPN-Plus.

The Lansing, Mich., franchise announced at the end of the season it would fold due to revenue problems, but the rest of the league remains intact and will add three more teams in 2020, two affiliated with MLS franchises, Inter Miami and New England Revolution II, and one independent club, Union Omaha (Neb.).

The Madison, Wis., team drew crowds of more than 4,500 fans to some games, according to the USL. The Lansing franchise reported average attendance near 2,000 per game, below its stated goal and cited as among the reasons for the team’s failure.

“We’re disappointed by it, but we’re moving forward,” Short said. “And I think it’s important for us to say we’re already looking at the next markets that will joining the league.”

The earliest a Lexington team could play would be 2021. Short does not see a potential Lexington club being affiliated with an MLS team at this point, but those decisions are left to local ownership. Five of League One’s 12 2020 teams are independent clubs. It appears clear, though, having a franchise in Lexington is a USL goal.

“We look at three key elements, initially,” Short said. “That’s going to be the ownership, the venue and the city itself. We know the city already checks the box. So, we’re looking through the other two to make sure that we can put a team here that’s here for the long haul and wants to be a team that represents the community.”

USL League One

The 12 cities with teams in the USL’s League One for 2020 (A potential Lexington franchise would not begin play until 2021 at the earliest):

Arlington, Texas

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Foxborough, Mass.

Greenville, S.C.

Madison, Wis.

Omaha, Neb.

Orlando, Fla.

Richmond, Va.

Statesboro, Ga.

Toronto, Canada

Tucson, Ariz.