Dubnyk shines, but San Jose Sharks lose in shootout to Anaheim Ducks

Devan Dubnyk gave the San Jose Sharks every chance to come away with two points through regulation time and overtime Saturday night.

But Dubnyk couldn’t keep it going in the shootout, as the Anaheim Ducks scored twice in the skills competition to earn a 2-1 win and split the two-game series with the Sharks at Honda Center.

Dubnyk had 30 saves through three periods and two more in overtime, but the Sharks couldn’t muster more than a Logan Couture first period goal.

The Sharks now have two days off before they finish this Southern California swing with games against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and Thursday.

Isac Lundestrom scored for the Ducks at the 5:42 mark of the second period, as a Hampus Lindholm shot went off his stick and past Dubnyk for his first career NHL goal.

The Sharks had a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, thanks in large part to the play of Dubnyk.

Dubnyk, making his fourth start of the season, had 12 saves in the first period, including seven when the Sharks were killing a penalty to Nikolai Knyzhov.

Dubnyk’s last start came Jan. 28, when he stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 3-0 Sharks loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Before Saturday, Dubnyk’s last win came March 8, 2020 when the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 5-4 in overtime. It was Dubnyk’s last start for Minnesota, which went exclusively with Al Stalock during its play-in round series with the Vancouver Canucks.

Couture scored 11 seconds into the first period for his third goal in four games.

After the opening faceoff, Evander Kane knocked the puck off the stick of Ducks defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, carried it behind the Anaheim net and tried a wraparound attempt on the other side. The puck came out to Mario Ferraro, whose shot on net created a loose puck in the crease behind Ryan Miller. Couture pounced on it and scored his fifth of the season.

The Sharks’ team record for fastest goal to start a game is owned by Stephane Matteau, who scored eight seconds into the first period in a game against St. Louis on Jan. 11, 2000.

Coach Bob Boughner said Friday there would be changes to the Sharks’ defensive alignment for the second game of the series, and he wasn’t kidding.

Boughner moved Marc-Edouard Vlasic to the third defense pair alongside rookie Nikolai Knyzhov, had Radim Simek alongside Erik Karlsson and Mario Ferraro with Brent Burns.

Boughner wasn’t happy with a couple of plays the Sharks’ defense made Friday, especially in the second period when the Ducks scored three unanswered goals. Vlasic’s ice time was trimmed to a season-low 17:29 on Friday after he was on the ice for two of the Ducks’ second period goals.

Boughner said he talked to Vlasic on Saturday morning to clarify what his expectations are of Sharks’ top defensive defenseman.

“Instead of letting the play come to him he’s got to dictate it more, especially down low, shutting things down and being more aggressive,” Boughner said of Vlasic. “We talked about that this morning and he agrees. I think he’s got another level to his game and we’ve got to see that. He’s important piece of the puzzle.”

Asked about his game Friday, Vlasic said, “Second period wasn’t good, the rest was good. But for 60 minutes my game has to be good.”

©#YR# Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.