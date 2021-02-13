Homegrown player signing just the start of new team’s effort to connect with Kentucky

Emina Ekic, the homegrown first round draft pick of Louisville’s expansion National Women’s Soccer League team, has already learned a lot from her new teammates, but she’s also fielding a ton of questions from them after two weeks of Kentucky winter.

“‘What’s the normal weather like here?”

“When does it stop being cold?”

“Are summers hot?”

Ekic had to explain that in Kentucky, “you get all the weather.”

This week’s ice storm forced Racing Louisville to pack up in three large vans and travel to Lexington’s Tower Hill Sports indoor soccer facility on Friday afternoon because its own multi-million dollar training facility, while being one of the finest among pro soccer teams in the nation, doesn’t yet have a field house.

As her teammates get acclimated to the weather, Ekic is getting adjusted to the pro game. The Manual graduate was 2020 ACC offensive player of the year for the University of Louisville and the fifth pick in this year’s first round of the NWSL Draft.

“It’s been different for sure … . The game is faster, more aggressive,” Ekic said. “Everyone’s stronger. The ball moves quicker. It’s very fun and competitive to be a part of.”

Racing Louisville forward Savannah McCaskill, center, kicked the ball down field during a team practice at Tower Hill Sports in Lexington on Friday. McCaskill has made a number of appearances for the U.S. National Teams and looks to earn an invite back. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The trek to Lexington was just part of Racing Louisville’s plan to reach outside Kentucky’s largest city into a region that seems ready to embrace its only major league sports franchise. More than 3,000 season tickets have been sold for a team that hasn’t played a single competitive minute in the now 10-team NWSL.

When the pandemic subsides, Racing Louisville intends to hold scrimmages with some of the state’s college teams to help it train for its NWSL campaigns, its first head coach said.

“When we got this project going back in August, the first thing we did was talk about our vision and our mission for the club. And the big thing that was consistent was enriching the communities that we want to live in,” said head coach Christy Holly, who joined Racing Louisville after stints on staff with the U.S. Women’s National Team and as a head coach with the NWSL’s Sky Blue franchise in New Jersey. “And that means involving (those communities) in what we’re doing and making them feel part of the bigger process, which is establishing a world class club right here in Kentucky.”

The league will further expand to 12 teams next year and features almost all the well-known U.S. stars scattered around the league’s teams and who will be making rounds at the team’s new Lynn Family Stadium during a regular season that begins in May. Dates have not yet been announced. The NWSL kicks off with its preseason Challenge Cup tournament in April.

While Racing Louisville holds the NWSL signing rights to established national team players Christen Press and Tobin Heath, they are currently under contract overseas.

But Louisville’s team boasts loads of up-and-coming players like Savannah McCaskill, a 24-year-old forward out of South Carolina who has played a number of games with the USWNT and has designs on making her return. It also has veteran Japanese national Yuki Nagasato, who won a World Cup and came over with McCaskill in a trade from the Chicago Red Stars as the team’s first signed players.

Racing Louisville’s No. 1 overall draft pick, defender Emily Fox, was among the recent call-ups to train with the national team for the upcoming She Believes Cup. Followers of the NWSL will also know veteran keeper Michelle Betos, formerly of the Portland Thorns.

Getting ready to play in a league in which she will be alongside players she’s admired her whole life and alongside a player like Nagasato inspires Ekic.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Ekic said. “It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable.”

Racing Louisville forward Yuki Nagasato motioned down field during a team practice at Tower Hill Sports in Lexington on Friday. Nagasato won a World Cup with Japan. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Young, hungry

Holly knows he has a young team, averaging just 23.2 years old, but sees the advantages in it.

“With that comes a lack of fear,” Holly said. “With that comes energy and enthusiasm. … I’m psyched about the talent level within this team and even more excited about the hunger that they have to prove themselves as professionals in this league.”

McCaskill counts among those looking to make her mark in Louisville as an attacking player and team leader.

“I know for myself, I want to get back with a national team. That’s my goal, I don’t really hide from it,” said McCaskill, who comes over as one of the most experienced Racing Louisville players after a couple of years being among the youngest on the Red Stars and Sky Blue. “I have to carry what I learned from them into a team that has a lot of younger players … For me, that’s gonna be huge to develop that side of my game, … my leadership skills.”

While Racing Louisville will be among the youngest teams in the NWSL, those involved say the investment in the team and its men’s team Louisville City of the USL, shows the commitment to fielding a winner.

“From a facility standpoint, it’s just magnificent,” McCaskill said. “The stadium is great, the training fields are amazing. And they’re building a brand new clubhouse. But then also, the other side of things — everyone that I’ve come in contact with from the club level is extremely professional, really concerned about each individual’s well being not only on the field, but off the field. So, our apartments are top class, all that. You’re given everything that you need while you’re here to perform.”

Racing Louisville head coach Christy Holly fist bumped players during a team practice at Tower Hill Sports in Lexington on Friday. The team traveled to Lexington because of icy conditions at its outdoor facility in Louisville. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

That commitment also extends to the development of Racing Louisville’s academy system for young players, which also got its start in the last year. Those players train on the same grounds as its pro team and also serve as a connection to outlying communities, because a number of players, including some from Lexington, suit up with the Racing Louisville badge in hopes of following in Ekic’s footsteps as a homegrown player.

“We talk about community, but that’s our chance to walk it,” said Holly who noted he and his players interact with those academy teams regularly. “The hope is that we can build that very sustainable and realistic pathway for them to move from within the city of Louisville and surrounding area all the way to playing for the pro team.”

Racing Louisville

What: Expansion franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League

Website: racingloufc.com

Where: The team will play in the recently constructed Lynn Family Stadium shared with its sister club Louisville City.

Schedule: Dates have not been announced, but games will begin in May.

Tickets: Season tickets on sale at racingloufc.com/tickets