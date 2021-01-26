Losing basketball and COVID-19 can be an irritable mix. Just ask Coach K.

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski had his team at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC heading into Tuesday night’s game against Georgia Tech. AP Photo

Trying to play basketball during a pandemic is tough on everybody. Especially when your team is mired in a losing streak. Ask Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

After the Blue Devils dropped their third straight game last Saturday, falling 70-65 at Louisville, Coach K was, well, a bit condescending when answering a question to a reporter from the Duke Chronicle, Duke’s student paper. Krzyzewski asked the reporter, Jake Piazza, about his major and tried to compare a basketball game to one of Piazza’s economics exams.

The clip went viral much to the surprise of Piazza, who wrote that he was at a Louisville pizza joint when the internet spiraled into an uproar. (Personally, I didn’t think the response was all that bad.) When Piazza got back to Durham, he got a call from Coach K and “Our call was short, but the sincerity in his apology was genuine,” wrote Piazza. All’s well that ends well.

▪ Meanwhile, Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse was a bit hotter under the collar when his Commodores lost 92-71 to Arkansas last Saturday. His team now 0-5 in the SEC, Stackhouse said, “We’ve got some guys that don’t want to play no damn basketball.”

▪ Anybody notice what former UK guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing at Oklahoma City? The third-year pro, just 22 years old, is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the young Thunder. Through Monday night, SGA had led OKC in scoring in 10 of its last 11 games.

▪ Who would have thought the ACC’s best player would be a 6-foot-1 graduate transfer guard from Radford. Louisville’s Carlik Jones, take a bow.

▪ Since upsetting Louisville on Jan. 16, Miami has lost 83-57 to Syracuse and 73-59 to Notre Dame.

▪ Poor Indiana basketball. One step up, two steps back. Three days after the Hoosiers upset No. 4 Iowa in Iowa City, Archie Miller’s team turned around and lost 74-70 at home to a Rutgers team that had lost five straight. Indiana is 9-7.

▪ More champagne problems: Kansas will try to snap a rare three-game losing streak Thursday night when the Jayhawks play host to TCU. How rare: The last time Kansas lost three in a row was 2013. KU is 4-4 in the Big 12.

▪ As if UK AD Mitch Barnhart doesn’t have enough problems — he’s chairman of the NCAA Tournament Men’s Basketball Selection Committee during COVID-19 — he’s just been named to the College Football Playoff Committee.

▪ At last report, the shambles of the Tennessee football program has 14 players who have transferred since the end of last season and seven more in the portal. The good news? Bruce Feldman of The Athletic wrote that despite the firing of Jeremy Pruitt because of an in-house investigation over possible rules violations, the UT job is more attractive now that former coach and AD Phil Fulmer has stepped out of the way.

▪ Mark Stoops’ forever brother and former boss Mike Stoops was all set to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas. Not so fast, my friend. Apparently some Longhorns boosters objected to the brother of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops being on the Texas staff. So Mike Stoops will remain at Alabama, where he worked last year as an analyst for Nick Saban. Mark Stoops was Mike Stoops’ defensive coordinator when the two were at Arizona.

▪ Last week I wrote about the growing trend of SEC schools tabbing NFL assistants for coordinator positions. Add two more to the list. Vanderbilt has hired Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter as its defensive coordinator. And LSU has brought in Minnesota Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones as its DC.

▪ Here’s a neat story: Jonathan Gannon was a defensive back at Louisville in 2002 only to have his playing career ended by a hip injury. Bobby Petrino took Gannon on as a student assistant, then a grad assistant, then brought him to the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. Petrino quit before the end of his first season, but Gannon stayed in the NFL, working his way up the ranks until the Cleveland native was this week named the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.