Looking for a four-game sweep of its Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour, the Kentucky basketball team faces Team Toronto on Sunday at 4 p.m. The SEC Network has the telecast.

Behind PJ Washington’s 20 points and 12 rebounds, UK rolled over Mega Bemax 100-64 on Saturday to run its record to 3-0.

Jerry Tipton is covering the Cats in the Bahamas. Follow him on Twitter at @jerrytipton. My Twitter handle is @johnclayiv. Check back here for updates and commentary.

