John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Jon Rothstein on Kentucky and college basketball scheduling

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports joins John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader to talk about the challenge of putting together a college basketball schedule during a global pandemic. Jon also gives his thoughts on John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball team heading into the 2020-21 season. He takes a pre-season look at the national picture and the SEC. Follow Jon on Twitter at @JonRothstein and check out his College Hoops Today podcast and website.

A native of Central Kentucky and a 1981 graduate of the University of Kentucky, John Clay is an award-winning blogger who covered UK football for 13 seasons before being promoted to columnist in 2000.

