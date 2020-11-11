The John Clay Podcast: Jon Rothstein on Kentucky and college basketball scheduling

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports joins John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader to talk about the challenge of putting together a college basketball schedule during a global pandemic. Jon also gives his thoughts on John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball team heading into the 2020-21 season. He takes a pre-season look at the national picture and the SEC. Follow Jon on Twitter at @JonRothstein and check out his College Hoops Today podcast and website.