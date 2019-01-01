Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday's Citrus Bowl between UK and Penn State

By Mark Story

January 01, 2019

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s VRBO Citrus Bowl between No. 14 Kentucky and No. 12 Penn State:

Game time is 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Television

Network: ABC

Announcers: play-by-play, Dave Flemming; analysis, Brock Huard; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ABC:

Over the air: Channel 36 (in Lexington market)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 10

DISH Network: Channel 36 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 36 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1 for UK Sports Network broadcast; WLXG-AM 1300; WLXG-FM 92.5 for ESPN Radio broadcast

Satellite radio: XM Channel 80; Sirius Channel 80

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

ESPN Radio Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Beth Mowins; analyst, Anthony Becht; sideline, Rocky Boiman

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

How things stand: 2018 SEC standings; 2018 Big Ten standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Penn State roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Penn State depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Nittany Lions match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

