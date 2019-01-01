Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl between UK and Penn State

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s VRBO Citrus Bowl between No. 14 Kentucky and No. 12 Penn State:
Game time is 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Television
Network: ABC
Announcers: play-by-play, Dave Flemming; analysis, Brock Huard; sideline, Laura Rutledge
Where to find ABC:
Over the air: Channel 36 (in Lexington market)
Spectrum Cable: Channel 10
DISH Network: Channel 36 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 36 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1 for UK Sports Network broadcast; WLXG-AM 1300; WLXG-FM 92.5 for ESPN Radio broadcast
Satellite radio: XM Channel 80; Sirius Channel 80
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
ESPN Radio Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Beth Mowins; analyst, Anthony Becht; sideline, Rocky Boiman
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
