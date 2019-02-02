Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Florida game

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 7 Kentucky (17-3, 6-1 SEC) and Florida (12-8, 4-3 SEC):
Game time is at 4 p.m. (EST) at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (capacity 10,151) on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Jason Benettj; analysis, Dan Dakich
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Follow live updates from courtside at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Florida series history: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments