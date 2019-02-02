Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Florida game

By Mark Story

February 02, 2019 09:03 AM

John Calipari speaks about the progress of PJ Washington

Kentucky men's basketball coach addresses the progress of PJ Washington throughout the season.
By
Up Next
Kentucky men's basketball coach addresses the progress of PJ Washington throughout the season.
By

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 7 Kentucky (17-3, 6-1 SEC) and Florida (12-8, 4-3 SEC):

Game time is at 4 p.m. (EST) at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (capacity 10,151) on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Jason Benettj; analysis, Dan Dakich

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro talks about why he wants to prove he goes beyond the “white guy who can shoot” label. UK takes a six-game winning streak to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

After scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Kentucky basketball’s 71-63 win over Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, UK sophomore PJ Washington is asked if the Wildcats are ahead of schedule this season? The Cats are 16-3.

By

Internet

Live updates: Follow live updates from courtside at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Florida roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Florida series history: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  