Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at Mississippi St.

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (1-6, 0-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (6-3, 1-0 SEC):

Game time is 6 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum (normal capacity 10,575 but crowds capped at 25 percent, some 2,643, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Jon Sundvold, analysis.

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio newtork affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 134; Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State series history: Click here

Learn more about Mississippi State: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service