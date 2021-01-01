Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at Mississippi St.

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (1-6, 0-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (6-3, 1-0 SEC):

Game time is 6 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum (normal capacity 10,575 but crowds capped at 25 percent, some 2,643, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Jon Sundvold, analysis.

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio newtork affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 134; Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State series history: Click here

Learn more about Mississippi State: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com