Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) passed the ball during practice Wednesday at the Joe Craft Center in Lexington.
Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Bahamas Select basketball exhibition

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

August 08, 2018 04:47 PM

The Kentucky basketball team starts its four-game exhibition series in the Bahamas on Wednesday night. First up is the Bahamian National Team. Tipoff is 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Check here for live updates with commentary. I’ll be checking the comment section with the stories, plus Twitter. You can follow me on Twitter at @johnclayiv. Jerry Tipton is in the Bahamas. You can follow him at @jerrytipton.

