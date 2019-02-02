College basketball games on TV for Saturday

Jason Bennett and Dan Dakich will be on the call for ESPN in Gainesville for Kentucky and Florida. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:

Saturday, Feb. 2

12:00 - St. John’s at Duke (ESPN)





12:00 - Memphis at South Florida (ESPNU)





12:00 - Kent State at Ball State (CBS Sports)





12:00 - Seton Hall at Butler (Fox Spots 1)





12:00 - Rutgers at Ohio State (Big Ten)





12:00 - Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2)





1:00 - South Carolina at Georgia (SEC)





2:00 - North Carolina at Louisville (ESPN)





2:00 - Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2)





2:00 - Southern Illinois at Bradley (CBS Sports)





2:00 - Tulsa at Wichita State (ESPNU)





2:15 - Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)





2:30 - Providence at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)





3:30 - Mississippi State at Ole Miss (SEC)





4:00 - Kentucky at Florida (ESPN)





4:00 - Texas Tech at Kansas (CBS)





4:00 - UCLA at Washington (ESPN2)





4:00 - Saint Louis at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)





4:30 - UMass at Saint Joseph’s (NBC Sports)





6:00 - Indiana at Michigan State (ESPN)





6:00 - Boise State at Nevada (CBS Sports)





6:00 - Arkansas at LSU (SEC)





6:00 - Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ESPN2)





6:00 - Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)





6:30 - George Mason at VCU (NBC Sports)





8:00 - Tennessee at Texas A&M (ESPN)





8:00 - TCU at Baylor (ESPNU)





8:00 - SMU at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)





8:00 - Alabama at Auburn (ESPN2)





8:30 - Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC)





10:00 - Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State (ESPN2)





10:00 - New Mexico at Fresno State (ESPNU)





