College basketball games on TV for Saturday

By John Clay

February 02, 2019 08:36 AM

Kentucky basketball guard Jemarl Baker talks about the team’s 87-52 victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The Wildcats take a seven-game win streak to Florida on Saturday to face the Gators in Gainesville.
Jason Bennett and Dan Dakich will be on the call for ESPN in Gainesville for Kentucky and Florida. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday:

Saturday, Feb. 2

  • 12:00 - St. John’s at Duke (ESPN)

  • 12:00 - Memphis at South Florida (ESPNU)

  • 12:00 - Kent State at Ball State (CBS Sports)

  • 12:00 - Seton Hall at Butler (Fox Spots 1)

  • 12:00 - Rutgers at Ohio State (Big Ten)

  • 12:00 - Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2)

  • 1:00 - South Carolina at Georgia (SEC)

  • 2:00 - North Carolina at Louisville (ESPN)

  • 2:00 - Texas at Iowa State (ESPN2)

  • 2:00 - Southern Illinois at Bradley (CBS Sports)

  • 2:00 - Tulsa at Wichita State (ESPNU)

  • 2:15 - Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)

  • 2:30 - Providence at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)

  • 3:30 - Mississippi State at Ole Miss (SEC)

  • 4:00 - Kentucky at Florida (ESPN)

  • 4:00 - Texas Tech at Kansas (CBS)

  • 4:00 - UCLA at Washington (ESPN2)

  • 4:00 - Saint Louis at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

  • 4:30 - UMass at Saint Joseph’s (NBC Sports)

  • 6:00 - Indiana at Michigan State (ESPN)

  • 6:00 - Boise State at Nevada (CBS Sports)

  • 6:00 - Arkansas at LSU (SEC)

  • 6:00 - Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ESPN2)

  • 6:00 - Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

  • 6:30 - George Mason at VCU (NBC Sports)

  • 8:00 - Tennessee at Texas A&M (ESPN)

  • 8:00 - TCU at Baylor (ESPNU)

  • 8:00 - SMU at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)

  • 8:00 - Alabama at Auburn (ESPN2)

  • 8:30 - Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC)

  • 10:00 - Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State (ESPN2)

  • 10:00 - New Mexico at Fresno State (ESPNU)

AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology

Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1

Jerry Palm’s bracket predictions

Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings

UK basketball coverage on kentucky.com

