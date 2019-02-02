Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Florida college basketball

By John Clay

February 02, 2019 02:50 PM

John Calipari says Florida will be a ‘madhouse’

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about his team’s game Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, against the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Coming off an 87-52 victory at Vanderbilt, the Wildcats have won seven straight games.
By
GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Kentucky has won seven straight games, but as a program the Wildcats have lost their last two trips to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. The Cats will try and snap that streak on Saturday. Tipoff is 4 p.m. on ESPN.

We are courtside at Exactech Arena and will be providing live updates and analysis. Follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter list.

