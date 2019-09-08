Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s win over Eastern Michigan, plus Terry Wilson’s injury

Josh Moore, John Clay share thoughts on UK’s win over Eastern Michigan
Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and beat writer Josh Moore share their impressions from Kentucky football's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan on September 7, 2019, at Kroger Field.
By
Kentucky football’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday turned out to be costly. Quarterback Terry Wilson suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and is out for the season.
I talked with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about Wilson’s injury, backup quarterback Sawyer Smith, this week’s game against Florida and Tennessee’s troubles.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
