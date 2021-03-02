Live updates from Kentucky at Ole Miss college basketball

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Kentucky Wildcats visit Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC basketball clash. ESPN has the television coverage, starting at 9 p.m.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are just 8-14 overall and 7-8 in league play after last Saturday’s 71-67 home loss to Florida. Kermit Davis’ Rebels are 13-10 overall and 8-8 in the SEC after taking an unexpected 75-70 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

For updates, score, stats and more, follow the dedicated Twitter feed below: