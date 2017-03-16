Great Crossing High School colors approved, mascot yet to be chosen

The colors of Great Crossing High School will be white, navy blue and Kelly green after approval by the Scott County school board on Thursday.
Great Crossing will be the second high school in the Scott County school district. Construction is expected to begin in July and end in July 2019, according to school district documents.
The colors pay homage to Georgetown and the previous Great Crossing School. The original Great Crossing building, erected in 1939, housed a high school program until 1955, when Scott County High School was formed. The original Great Crossing, which featured navy blue and white as its colors, now serves as the district’s central office.
The mascot of the new high school has not yet been selected. District spokeswoman Renee Holmes said research on the mascot has been conducted through interest surveys and community outreach.
Great Crossing High School is expected to hold 1,500 students, with support areas to support 1,930 students. A 2,400-seat gymnasium, a 750-seat auditorium and 42 regular classrooms are expected to be features in the new high school. The school is set to cost $57.8 million.
In January, the school board voted to increase property taxes to help fund construction of the school. The tax increase is expected to take place in the fall. The tax increase would also help the district build an elementary school and middle school in the future.
