Snapped: Ballet Under the Stars

It was the 27th anniversary of Ballet Under the Stars on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Woodland Park. The event continues nightly through Sunday and includes a pre-show tea party for children, a youth production of Madeline’s Trip to Paris and the main show featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre.
Rob Bolson
