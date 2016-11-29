‘White Christmas Blue’ Loretta Lynn’s first Christmas album in 50 years

2:07 Reel World String Band in rehearsal Pause

1:13 Mikaya Taylor sings When You Say Nothing At All

3:52 A fiddler's final tribute to her mother

2:34 Local musician Will Solomon talks about his debut album

4:09 Will Solomon performs song from new album

0:43 James Taylor and audience sing 'Purple Rain' at Rupp Arena

1:56 Jordan Smith sings national anthem at UK game

3:23 LexGo Eat gets a sneak peek at Carson's

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas