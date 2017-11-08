Two months after Troy Gentry’s death, his swan song album’s release date is set

More Videos 1:30 How Benny Snell is like superhero Pause 0:29 Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:47 Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:55 Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:00 Calipari says he’s had ‘way worse’ shooting teams than this one 1:51 UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family At Troy Gentry's Grand Ole Opry funeral Thursday, country music artist Vince Gill urged Kentuckian Eddie Montgomery to lean on his Opry family. Lexington native Gentry died in a plane crash last week ahead of a New Jersey performance with Montgomery. The two were Opry members. At Troy Gentry's Grand Ole Opry funeral Thursday, country music artist Vince Gill urged Kentuckian Eddie Montgomery to lean on his Opry family. Lexington native Gentry died in a plane crash last week ahead of a New Jersey performance with Montgomery. The two were Opry members. Opry Entertainment

