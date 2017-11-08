More Videos

  • Vince Gill urges tearful Eddie Montgomery to lean on Opry family

    At Troy Gentry's Grand Ole Opry funeral Thursday, country music artist Vince Gill urged Kentuckian Eddie Montgomery to lean on his Opry family. Lexington native Gentry died in a plane crash last week ahead of a New Jersey performance with Montgomery. The two were Opry members.

Music News & Reviews

Two months after Troy Gentry’s death, his swan song album’s release date is set

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 8:33 PM

The release date of an upcoming album from Kentucky country music group Montgomery Gentry was announced on Wednesday, two months after the death of singer Troy Gentry.

The tweet, which is signed by singer Eddie Montgomery, says that he and Gentry “were very proud of this new CD.” The new album is titled “Here’s To You” and will be available on Feb. 2, according to iTunes. Three singles from the album are already available.

Gentry, a Lexington native, died on Sept. 8 after a helicopter he was riding in crashed in Medford, N.J. The helicopter’s pilot was also killed.

Gentry and Montgomery had been in Medford for a concert that was scheduled later that night at Flying W Airport & Resort.

The first single released from the new album is called “Better Me” and featured Gentry as the lead vocalist. The official audio of the song has already received 578,000 listens on YouTube.

“Over the past few months me and T-Roy have been working on what I think is the best record of our career,” Montgomery said in a statement after “Better Me” was released. “In the last few weeks we had been talking about what our first single would be. Then on September 8, none of that mattered.”

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

    UK guitar professor Dieter Hennings will perform at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church on Friday to start his series of classical guitar concerts.

