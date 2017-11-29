Messiahs, Nutcrackers, caroling and more: your 2017 holiday calendar

December in the Bluegrass is filled with “Nutcrackers” galore, “Messiah” concerts, special holiday markets and so much more.
On stages throughout the Commonwealth, you’ll find favorite Christmas stories, including the Lexington Children’s Theatre production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville. The classic Dickens story is set years later in Appalachia in the Woodford Theatre’s “An Appalachian Christmas.” Eb Scrooge owns the local coal mine. And Bob Cratchit? He helped organize the mine workers.
For info on these events and more happenings, check out our holiday calendar.
Dance
Lexington Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’
2, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. EKUcenter.com. $20-$46.
‘The Nutcracker’
Dec. 9-23. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St., Louisville. Kentuckycenter.org. $36-$116.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre: ‘The Nutcracker’
2, 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Dec. 9-17. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-252-5245. Kyballet.com. $20-$37.
Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker In One Act’
7 p.m. Dec. 15; 2 p.m. Dec. 16. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. SCFAtickets.com. $15-$20.
Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Dec. 15. Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 S. Fourth St., Louisville. 502-584-4911. Louisvillememorialauditorium.com. $28-$139.
‘The Nutcracker’ Stahlbaum Holiday Party
2:30, 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall, 3414 Iron Works Pike. Lexingtonballet.org. $35-$65.
Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Dec. 18. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. SCFAtickets.com. $28-$68.
University Christian Fellowship: ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe Ballet’
5, 8 p.m. Dec. 21. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. SCFAtickets.com. Free, but tickets required.
Music
Christmas Tapestry
7 p.m. Dec. 1. Campbellsville University Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville. Campbellsville.edu. Free.
Larry Sanders and Borderline Band Come Home to Christmas Show
7-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Burgin Barn, 345 Buster Pike, Harrodsburg. 859-613-4960. $10.
George Frideric Handel’s ‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. Emily Yocum Black, soprano; Richard Clement, tenor; Ryland Angel, countertenor; Evan Boyer, bass; the Cathedral Choir; and the Lexington Baroque Ensemble. 859-280-2218. CCClex.org/messiah. $20-$40.
‘Collage: A Holiday Spectacular’
2, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. SCFAtickets.com. $14-$29 (See story, Page 7)
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute UK Holiday Concert
3 p.m. Dec. 2. Lexington Christian Academy, 450 W. Reynolds Rd. UKY.edu/olli. Free.
Kentucky Bach Choir Christmas Oratorio
7 p.m. Dec. 2. First Presbyterian Church, 21 W. Third St., Maysville. Maysvillepresbyterian.org. $10 adults, $5 students.
Kentucky Opry Christmas
Dec. 2-16. Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Dr., Prestonsburg. Macarts.com. $10-$14.
Home for the Holidays
4 p.m. Dec. 3. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. Theburlky.com. $15. Featuring The Triplets Band, Paper Moon, The Sway. Benefit for The Foster Care Council of Lexington and GreenHouse 17.
An Acoustic Christmas With Over the Rhine
7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Bomhard Theater., Louisville. Kentuckycenter.org. $25-$35.
Celtic Angels Christmas
7 p.m. Dec. 7. Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. U.S. 27, Somerset. 606-677-6000. Centertech.com. $25, $15 children and students.
Christmas with Jennifer Nettles
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St., Louisville. Kentuckycenter.org. $35-$95.
Home Free: A Country Christmas
8 p.m. Dec. 7. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts Brown Theatre, Louisville. Kentuckycenter.org. $30-$40.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Featuring Gregory Turay, the Lexington Singers and a baroque orchestra. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com. $10-$30.
Lucia
7 p.m. Dec. 9. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2185 Garden Springs Dr. Glclex.org. Free.
Lexington Singers: Handel’s ‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. First Baptist Church, 804 W. Fifth St., London. Fineartsseky.org. $30, $10 students.
The Local Honeys: ‘Hoppy Holidaze’
7 p.m. Dec. 10. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. Theburlky.com. $10. Donations of unwrapped gifts for a toy drive will be accepted.
’60s Christmas with Herman’s Hermits
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. 859-622-7469. EKUcenter.com. $45-$85.
Celtic Angels Christmas
7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Lancaster Grand Theatre, 117 Lexington St., Lancaster. 859-583-1716. Lancastergrand.com. $10-$45.
Alluring Handbell Ensemble Christmas Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Alluringhandbells.org. $10 adults, $5 children.
Jazzy Holiday Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com. $4-$9.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. EKUcenter.com. $44.50-$89.50.
Lexington ‘Messiah’ Community Sing-Along
7 p.m. Dec. 16. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2459 Sir Barton Way. Lexingtonmessiah.org. Free.
Lexington Philharmonic presents ‘A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger’
8 p.m. Dec. 16. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org. $25-$75.
Madison Community Band: Holiday Concert
3:30 p.m. Dec. 17. First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond. Firstbaptistnet.com. Free, but donations accepted.
Kris Bentley: ‘Christmas is Here’
7-10 p.m. Dec. 17. Slainte Public House, 320 E Main St., Georgetown. Facebook.com/slaintepublichouse. No cover.
Musick’s Company: ‘A Handefull of Christmas Delights’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Episcopal Church of St. Michael the Archangel, 2025 Bellefonte Dr. Donations will be accepted.
Volare String Quartet Christmas Show
8 p.m. Dec. 21. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. Alsbarlexington.com.
The Lexington Christmas Spectacular
7 p.m. Dec. 22-24. Quest Community Church, 410 Sporting Ct. 859-277-2014. Free.
Special events
Holly Day Market
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. Lexjrleague.com. $10 at the door, free for ages 10 and younger.
Christmas Tea Room
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2. Harrodsburg Historical Society, 220 S Chiles St., Harrodsburg. 859-734-5985. Harrodsburghistorical.org. Free.
Unified Trust Co. Ice Rink
Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 1:30-9 p.m. Sun; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. when school is out. Fee for 90 minutes on the ice $12, includes skate rental. Open through mid-January. Triangleparklexington.org.
Illuminated Evenings
5-8 p.m. Fri., Sat. through Dec. 23. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd., Harrodsburg. Shakervillageky.org. $5.
Southern Lights
5:30-10 p.m. Through Dec. 31. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. 859-255-5727. Kyhorsepark.com. $15 per car of up to 7 people Mon.-Thu., $25 Fri.-Sun.
A Victorian Christmas at White Hall
6-8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16. White Hall State Historic Site, 500 White Hall Shrine Rd., Richmond. 859-623-9178. Parks.ky.gov. $10, free for ages 5 and younger.
Black Friday Art Sale
7-10 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.
Christmast Market at Michler’s
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Michler’s Greenhouse, 417 E. Maxwell St. Free parking available at 446 E. High St.. Look for Kentucky Native Café sign. Michlers.com.
A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland
Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 2. Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. Christmas market with more than 30 vendors, live music, lighting of holiday displays. Henryclay.org.
Harrodsburg 26th annual Holiday Homes Tour
1-7 p.m. Dec. 2. Harrodsburg Historical Society, 220 S. Chiles St., Harrodsburg. 859-734-5985. Harrodsburghistorical.org.
Christmas Candlelight Tours
5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 9. Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. Henryclay.org. $7-$15.
Lights Up
Dec. 2. Summit at Fritz Farm, Nicholasville Rd. and Man o’ War Blvd. Giveaways, live music, Santa arrives 3 p.m., cookies and hot chocolate, children’s toy workshop, lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Thesummitatfritzfarm.com.
Winchester Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Dec. 2. Main St., Winchester. 859-737-0923. Free.
A Very Wine & Pop-Tarts Christmas IV
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. A variety show to benefit the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters. Alsbarlexington.com. Free, but donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted.
Love Lights a Tree
7 p.m. Dec. 4. Versailles Presbyterian Church, 130 N. Main St., Versailles. VPC1.org. Free.
Lexington Christmas Parade
7 p.m. Dec. 5. Main St. from Midland Ave. to Mill St. Downtownlex.com.
Christmas Candlelight Tours
6-9 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 15-17. Ward Hall, 1782 Frankfort Rd, Georgetown. 502-863-5356. Wardhall.net. $5-$7.
Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club: ‘The Nutcracker on Ice’
6 p.m. Dec. 8-10. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Dr. 859-338-0874. Lexingtonicecenter.com. $12-$14.
YMCA of Central Kentucky Reindeer Ramble 5k/10k Run/Fun Walk
9 a.m. Dec. 9. Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd. YMCAcky.org/ramble. Individual registration $20-$30. Santapede teams $120, $200.
Santa Claus Train Ride
2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17. Bluegrass Railroad Museum, 175 Beasley Rd., Versailles. 859-873-2476. BGRM.org. Adult $15, child $13.
Historic Tour of Homes in Georgetown
1-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Scott County Arts & Cultural/Welcome Center, 117 N. Water St., Georgetown. 502-570-8366. Artsandculturalcenter.org. $10.
Cookies with Santa
4-7 p.m. Dec. 20. Paul Miller Ford, 975 E. New Circle Rd. Paulmillerford.com. Free.
Theater
Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Waveland
6-7:30 p.m., 8-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 4-5:30, 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Ln. 859-272-3611. Parks.ky.gov. $20 adults; $10 ages 11 and younger.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Through Dec. 23. Actors Theatre of Louisville Pamela Brown Auditorium, 316 W Main St., Louisville. 502-584-1205. Actorstheatre.org. from $25.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
Through Dec. 23. Actors Theatre of Louisville Victor Jory Theatre, 316 W Main St., Louisville. 502-584-1205. Actorstheatre.org. from $57, depending on show date.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2; 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St., Frankfort. 502-352-7469. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org. $12, $15.
‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’
8 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m. Dec. 2; 1, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St., Louisville. Kentuckycenter.org. $70.50-$99.50.
‘An Appalachian Christmas Carol’
Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 14-17. 8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Rd., Versailles. 859-873-0648. Woodfordtheatre.com. $15-$22.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
2, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $19 adults, $16 children. Lctonstage.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Lancaster Grand Theatre, 117 Lexington St., Lancaster. 859-583-1716. Lancastergrand.com. $30-$60.
Nebraska Theatre Caravan: ‘A Christmas Carol’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. EKU Center for the Arts, One Hall Dr., Richmond. EKUcenter.com. $25-$55.
‘The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus’
7 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; 3, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Actors’ Playhouse of Georgetown, 401 Outlet Center Dr. Suite 300, Georgetown. 859-310-2304. Actorsplayhousegeorgetown.com. $12.
Innovation Arts Academy: ‘The Velveteen Rabbit Christmas Musical’
7 p.m. Dec. 8, 9. The Kingdom Center, 817 Winchester Rd. $10, $12.
‘Charlie Brown Christmas’
2, 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway, Louisville. Kentuckycenter.org. $25-$55.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
7 p.m. Dec. 14-16; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Campbellsville University Russ Mobley Theatre, 114 University Dr., Campbellsville. 270-789-5214. Free.
