Alec Baldwin's SNL Trump visits Boone County

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live to impersonate President Donald Trump, but this time the skit was set in Union, Kentucky.
Baldwin’s Trump takes questions from supporters at a surprise town hall meeting in the skit. Question topics range from health care to coal mining jobs to after-school programs.
“What a difference just 59 Tomahawk missiles can make,” Baldwin’s Trump says after commenting about how well the week went for his presidency.
“I just wanted to spend 20 minutes today with my people,” Baldwin’s Trump says in the skit. “Folks who don’t whisper ‘Oh God what’s happening?’ whenever I leave the room.”
According to Politico, Trump earned 67.9 percent of the votes in Boone County. All but two counties in Kentucky went to Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Only Fayette and Jefferson counties, the host counties for Lexington and Louisville, respectively, went to Hillary Clinton.
