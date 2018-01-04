Andy Warhol Foundation awards Lexington gallery a major grant

Lexington’s Institute 193 is one of 48 organizations in the United States to receive a grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The $50,000 grant for program support over two years is the largest gift the North Limestone gallery has received, according to its statement about the honor.

“The impact on our programming and organizational capacity that this grant will allow is immense, adding nearly 50 percent to our annual operating budget,” the statement said, in part. “As a result, we’ll be able to pursue more ambitious programming, embark on major publishing and recording projects, and develop fruitful collaborations with our colleagues within the region and beyond. Additionally, we’ll be able to provide a generous artist stipend for all living artists that work with us. We’ve always been able to do what we do efficiently and at a professional scale, and we’re so excited to see what’s possible with this amazing new resource.”

Institute 193 was founded in 2009 by artist and curator Phillip March Jones with the mission of presenting contemporary art by artists from Kentucky and the Southeastern United States in exhibits and publications.

In its citation of the gallery, the Warhol Foundation said, “Institute 193’s small but resourceful staff has brought a rigorous and thoughtful approach to its programming, supporting the creation of new work, presenting frequent public events, and giving artists critical exposure through a publication series.”

The award puts the Institute in good company with recipients such as Art Institute of Chicago and UCLA’s Hammer Museum as well as two groups 193 will be working with this year: the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, which will be presenting a show of work by St. EOM with the Institute this year, and New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, which is presenting an exhibit of costumes and other work by Owensboro performance artist Stephen Varble at the same time the Institute will be showing his films and xeroxed drawings.