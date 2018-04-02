More Videos

Massive crowd marches to Kentucky Capitol in protest 73

Massive crowd marches to Kentucky Capitol in protest

Pause
Photo slideshow: Record crowd watches UK softball defeat Alabama 79

Photo slideshow: Record crowd watches UK softball defeat Alabama

Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go' 57

Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go'

Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton. 35

Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton.

‘We’re at a crossroads here.’ KEA president gets emotional talking about pension bill. 56

‘We’re at a crossroads here.’ KEA president gets emotional talking about pension bill.

Remarrying 50 Years Later 'Until Last Mile' 15

Remarrying 50 Years Later "Until Last Mile"

Lifting Gardenside With Building Color 65

Lifting Gardenside With Building Color

‘We need to hear you.’ Democratic lawmaker rallies with teachers 108

‘We need to hear you.’ Democratic lawmaker rallies with teachers

'Shame on you!' Teachers fill Kentucky Capitol to protest pension bill 162

'Shame on you!' Teachers fill Kentucky Capitol to protest pension bill

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' 60

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and their supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending.
Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com