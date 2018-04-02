Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Kentucky educators and supporters marched from the KEA headquarters to the Capitol building on Monday, April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler got emotional with reporters on Friday, March 30, 2018, as she talked about legislative action on a new pension bill and its impact on teachers.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler addresses a crowd of teachers after the Senate gives final passage to a pension reform bill around eight hours after it was introduced on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
John T. Suttles of Paducah, Kentucky division commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans, criticized state officials Thursday, March 29, 2018, for removing a plaque on the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol that labeled Davis a hero.