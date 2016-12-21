Living

December 21, 2016 2:43 PM

The 12 days of Christmas — Kentucky style

Herald-Leader staff report

Forget the turtle doves and French hens. We have Bevin selfies, Derby pies, and two Caliparis to be thankful for this holiday season.

There is a little of everything Kentucky in this lighthearted take of the holiday classic in the video above.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The 12 Days of Christmas — Kentucky style

View more video

Entertainment Videos