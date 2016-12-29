Eat some Greek cake or choose from New Year’s Eve dinner options

Whether you celebrate New Year’s Eve with a cake, a hotel stay or a big meal out, Lexington restaurants and hotels offer it this week.
Both Athenian Grill restaurants, at 313 South Ashland Avenue and 115 North Locust Hill Drive, will serve Greek New Year’s cake, called vasilopita. The person who finds a coin in the cake is said to be lucky for the new year. Cakes are $19.95 for a medium and $26.95 for a large.
▪ The Hyatt Regency , 401 West High Street, will have a New year’s Eve 2016 masquerade party featuring the Erica Martin Band.
The hotel is offering a guest room with party package: $235 plus tax per couple. The costincludes a deluxe guest room, party admission, party favors, balloon drop and midnight champagne toast, and New Year’s breakfast buffet for two in the BlueFire grill.
▪ Stella’s Kentucky Deli, 143 Jefferson Street, is serving a prix fixe dinner for New Year’s Eve with four courses for $35. Stella’s will be open on New Year’s Day for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The menu for New Year’s Eve is an appetizer of fried duck livers with sriracha raspberry sauce or chickpea and vegetable fritters with sweet-and-sour sauce; soup/salad, shrimp bisque or local mixed greens with candied pecans, red onion and champagne vinaigrette.
Entrees include grass-finished local rib eye with bacon mashed potatoes, blanched broccoli and blue cheese compound butter or blackened catfish with sea scallops, artichoke hearts, chile hollandaise and jalapeño cheese grits or chevre mac and cheese with wilted spinach, toasted pine nuts and red pepper coulis.
For dessert, diners may choose from Nutella mousse cup, Mary Porter pie or lemon ice box pie. Mary Porter pie includes ganache, slivered almonds, whipped cheesecake, toffee and a drizzle of bourbon chocolate.
▪ The Blue Heron, 185 Jefferson Street, has a New Year’s Eve menu for $75. Diners may pick one item for each course.
The amuse course is chef’s choice.
For the first course, offerings are citrus pickled St. Augustine shrimp with spicy cocktail sauce; Berkshire pork cheeks with black pepper gnocchi and fried cipollini onions; local salad greens with white Stilton cheese, dates, spiced walnuts, poached pears and cider-ginger vinaigrette; duck consommé with foie gras toast, roasted wild mushrooms, Brussels sprouts and turnips; winter Caprese tart with basil fromage; beef brochettes with potato-salsify purée and red wine reduction; a half-dozen oysters on the half shell with cucumber-jalapeño granita or grilled with garlic herb butter.
Second course offerings are Lexington Pasta Company orecchiette with braised veal, crisp pork belly, roasted parsnips, kale, tomato broth and grilled baquette; char-broiled prime filet of beef tenderloin, Swiss chard, Roquefort and bordelaise; pan-seared Atlantic grouper; slow-roasted prime rib with twice baked potatoes and asparagus; roasted pheasant with cassoulet, bitter greens and cornbread croutons.
A selection of desserts also is available.
▪ Azur Restaurant and Patio, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will host Chef Jeremy Ashby’s New Year’s Eve feast and celebration of the restaurant’s 13th anniversary.
Meals are $55 each at the 5 p.m. seating and $75 at the 7 and 9 p.m. seatings. Music begins at 9 p.m. with DJ Rice and the Payin’ Dues Blues Band. Reservations at (859) 296-1007.
▪ Chef Amy Harris at Brasabana Restaurant at 841 Lane Allen Road will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring her unique dishes and The Big Maracas beginning at 7 p.m. Seatings are at 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. for $40. Reservations are available at 859-303-5573.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments