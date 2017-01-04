New Versace advertising campaign shot in Kentucky

The Versace spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, rolling out in magazines now, has a Kentucky connection.
The images were shot by iconic fashion photographer Bruce Weber on the farm of movie and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in Bloomfield, according to a December story in Fashion Week Daily.
Photos feature models Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers posing with horses while wearing pieces such at monochrome pantsuits and a futuristic nylon parka.
More shopping news
▪ The warehouse sale at Fable and Flame, the home decor and accessories store at 125 Burt Road, is going on through Jan. 14. The store will close briefly to re-stock Jan. 17 through 26. The re-opening is scheduled for Jan. 27.
▪ Caitlyn Jenner has a new collaboration with MAC Cosmetics set to launch on Thursday. The 14-piece collection includes lip glosses, eye shadows bronzer and blush.
▪ Actor John Malkovich has launched a menswear collection. Available at Johnmalkovich.com, pieces include a cashmere blend sweater, $580; brightly-colored scarves, $139; and slim-fit cotton chinos, $290.
