January 4, 2017 1:47 PM

New Versace advertising campaign shot in Kentucky

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

The Versace spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, rolling out in magazines now, has a Kentucky connection.

The images were shot by iconic fashion photographer Bruce Weber on the farm of movie and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in Bloomfield, according to a December story in Fashion Week Daily.

Photos feature models Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers posing with horses while wearing pieces such at monochrome pantsuits and a futuristic nylon parka.

▪  The warehouse sale at Fable and Flame, the home decor and accessories store at 125 Burt Road, is going on through Jan. 14. The store will close briefly to re-stock Jan. 17 through 26. The re-opening is scheduled for Jan. 27.

▪  Caitlyn Jenner has a new collaboration with MAC Cosmetics set to launch on Thursday. The 14-piece collection includes lip glosses, eye shadows bronzer and blush.

▪  Actor John Malkovich has launched a menswear collection. Available at Johnmalkovich.com, pieces include a cashmere blend sweater, $580; brightly-colored scarves, $139; and slim-fit cotton chinos, $290.

Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175

