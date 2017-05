We’re interviewing Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack and sampling some Shake Shack menu items.

The Shake Shack at The Summit at Fritz Farm, Kentucky’s first iteration of the hugely popular restaurant, opens on May 11.

Garutti, with Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati, recently wrote a book, “Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories.”

Shake Shack sees itself as a very good restaurant with excellent service in a fast-casual environment.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 A New Song in the Bluegrass Pause 1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location 1:30 The Summit at Fritz Farm officially opens, but many stores still "coming soon" 4:54 Shake Shack opens Thursday at The Summit at Fritz Farm 0:33 School aide punches 12-year-old with special needs 1:43 Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 0:49 Inside the newly opened Ark Encounter 2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening 1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Summit at Fritz Farm officially opens, but many stores still "coming soon" Of the 70 planned businesses, 12 retailers and one restaurant opened their doors on April 27. cstroh@herald-leader.com