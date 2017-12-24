He’s had a tough year, but Zach is learning to walk again. And he has a new best friend.

More Videos 1:22 Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House Pause 1:16 John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this 1:02 Wenyen Gabriel sees UCLA loss as learning experience for Cats 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 3:40 Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift 2:00 A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lexington child with progeria receives hip replacement, has new dog Zachary Pickard, 10, who has the rapid-aging disease progeria, has received hip surgery to enable him to walk with a walker, and he has gained a new family dog, Carmen the Canaan, who keeps him company through recovery. Zachary Pickard, 10, who has the rapid-aging disease progeria, has received hip surgery to enable him to walk with a walker, and he has gained a new family dog, Carmen the Canaan, who keeps him company through recovery. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Zachary Pickard, 10, who has the rapid-aging disease progeria, has received hip surgery to enable him to walk with a walker, and he has gained a new family dog, Carmen the Canaan, who keeps him company through recovery. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com