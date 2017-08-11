Some Christians love Trump, others loathe him. Can both be right?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:49 Police conspire in elaborate, triumphant marriage proposal Pause 2:10 Rand Paul reacts to Trump's tweets on North Korea and Mitch McConnell 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 0:30 'I'm his boogeyman:' Beshear says Bevin always blames him 1:53 Lafayette's gonna try to have a good time in 2017 1:57 Listen to an antique phonograph 1:38 Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker 1:21 Frederick Douglass quickly building football family 1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' 3:17 Suspect can't hide from Georgetown police drone Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House

President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House