Get ghouled up for Halloween with this makeup

Hair Nation Salon and Spa on West Tiverton Way is getting Lexington residents in the Halloween spirit with a special hair and makeup package. The salon opened in March.
Fernando Alfonso III

Local

New Lexington firefighters honor tradition by making soup, protecting it from sabotage

Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.

Editor's Choice Videos