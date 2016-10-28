Get ghouled up for Halloween with this makeup

Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.
A Paris police officer was shot Tuesday night but was not harmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Hours later, police were still trying to talk the shooter into coming out of the home where the shot was fired.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay