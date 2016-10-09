Business Transitions: Wixology Candle Co. set to release cocktail-inspired soy candles; TrinSoft celebrates 20 years

▪ Wixology Candle Co., a Lexington startup, is set to launch a new line of cocktail-inspired craft soy candles Saturday . The line will feature four core scents — Bourbon Neat, Whiskey Sour, Sidecar, and Mint Julep — and one seasonal special, beginning with Barrel Aged Cider, all of which are made in Lexington.
Each candle is made from 100-percent U.S.-sourced soy wax, is poured by hand, and features an accompanying cocktail recipe on the label. The candles are packaged in old-fashioned glasses that can be used as a cocktail or drinking glass after the candle has been used.
Wixology Candle Co. plans to give back to the community and is partnering with local charities to donate a portion of proceeds to support local causes.
“In founding Wixology Candle Co. we aspired to create more than a profitable business; we want to support charitable organizations that impact the community in a positive way,” said Alex Janesz, Wixology co-founder.
Products will be available for sale online at Wixologycandles.com beginning Sunday and in select retailers soon after. Contact co-founder James Vermillion III with questions at 859-684-2511.
▪ TrinSoft marks its 20th anniversary in business this month. TrinSoft’s goal is to help companies be more profitable by improving their information management.
TrinSoft President John Stucky attributes the company’s success to the reputation the company has for implementation, support, training and development services and client service.
For more information about TrinSoft, go to Trinsoft.com.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
