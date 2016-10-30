Business

October 30, 2016 10:52 AM

Personnel File: Promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky for the week of Oct. 31

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

Finance

CV Investment: Eric Robertson has joined the firm as an investment consultant/vice president.

Cumberland Valley National Bank: Ray Daniels, P.G. Peeples and Steven Graves have joined the bank’s advisory board.

Farmers National Bank: Kimberly Elliott has joined the bank as assistant vice president, real estate lender.

Organizations

The Professional Women's Forum: The following have been named to the 2016-2017 executive board: Beverly Clemons, CMI Consulting, chair; Ericka Harney, Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance, immediate past chair; Leslie Rion, Meridian Wealth Management, chair elect; Diana Hughes, Hisle & Co. CPAs, treasurer; and Marci Adams, iHeart Media, secretary.

The Kentucky Court Reporters Association: The following have been named officers and directors: Clarice H. Howard, Lexington, president; Rick Coulter, Louisville, vice president; Georgene R. Scrivner, Frankfort, secretary; Camie Hughes-Fletcher, Lexington, treasurer; April Dowell, Louisville; Lauren Zigmont Gootee, Louisville; Lisa Migliore Black, Louisville; and Darlene Gibson, Pippa Passes.

Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos