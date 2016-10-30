Personnel File: Promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky for the week of Oct. 31

Finance
CV Investment: Eric Robertson has joined the firm as an investment consultant/vice president.
Cumberland Valley National Bank: Ray Daniels, P.G. Peeples and Steven Graves have joined the bank’s advisory board.
Farmers National Bank: Kimberly Elliott has joined the bank as assistant vice president, real estate lender.
Organizations
The Professional Women's Forum: The following have been named to the 2016-2017 executive board: Beverly Clemons, CMI Consulting, chair; Ericka Harney, Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance, immediate past chair; Leslie Rion, Meridian Wealth Management, chair elect; Diana Hughes, Hisle & Co. CPAs, treasurer; and Marci Adams, iHeart Media, secretary.
The Kentucky Court Reporters Association: The following have been named officers and directors: Clarice H. Howard, Lexington, president; Rick Coulter, Louisville, vice president; Georgene R. Scrivner, Frankfort, secretary; Camie Hughes-Fletcher, Lexington, treasurer; April Dowell, Louisville; Lauren Zigmont Gootee, Louisville; Lisa Migliore Black, Louisville; and Darlene Gibson, Pippa Passes.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
