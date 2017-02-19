Country Boy Brewing expands production to Georgetown

The beers have begun flowing in Georgetown.
Country Boy Brewing, a Lexington-based craft brewery that began in 2012, opened a larger facility in Georgetown on Friday to produce several thousand gallons more of beer.
Daniel Harrison, a co-founder and a native of Georgetown, called the new brewery and taproom a realization of a life’s dream.
“It’s good to come back to my hometown, to give something back, build something that means something, build something that people care about,,” he said. “It’s a Disney movie. I can’t put it into words.”
About 100 people showed up last week for an early tour of the facility at 108 Corporate Boulevard in the Lanes Run Business Park. They got to see the 5,000 square-foot patio, a 4,000 square-foot taproom, a business office and a private room for special events.
When it comes to increasing production, the largest fermenter in the Georgetown facility is 200 barrels with additional space to increase the capacity to 275 barrels. The largest fermenter in the Lexington location — at 436 Chair Avenue — is 60 barrels.
Evan Coppage, one of the founders, said he owes the brand’s success to the local community, including other breweries. Five years after helping to start the business he feels slightly more confident about what he’s doing, he said, jokingly.
There are plans to eventually produce 25,000 barrels of beer annually with the new facility, Coppage said. Last year, Country Boy Brewing produced about 8,500 barrels.
Jeff Beagle, another co-owner, said the opening of the facility is the culmination of two years’ work.
“We had so many different directions that we went because we were looking for an existing building to start off with,” he said.
Georgetown is an ideal location, Beagle said, noting projected population growth for Scott County which shows that it’s expected to be the largest growing county in Kentucky by 2040.
For patrons, the Georgetown taproom includes USB ports on the bar, 24 beers on tap in the taproom and eight beers on tap for the patio. The taproom also has several TVs. Country Boy Brewing will offer tours each week and there are plans to introduce on-site food options.
The Georgetown facility is similar to Lexington’s, Harrison said, in terms of the size of the bar in the taproom and an emphasis on fellowship.
“Beer is first, community is second,” he said.
Country Boy Brewing plans to produce classics such as Cougar Bait and Shotgun Wedding in Georgetown, while in Lexington it will produce more “experimental” type beers such as sour beers.
“Us, being home brewers in our background, I’m excited about being able to go back to that small scale and really play around with what we want to do,” Beagle said.
The brand expansion is good news for Georgetown officials and other craft brewers.
Lori Saunders, director of tourism for Georgetown and Scott County, said the new brewery, the first in Georgetown, will be instrumental in thetourism experience.
“The craft beer revolution is just exploding, and having Country Boy is very exciting for our community because we do expect many visitors to come to Georgetown to experience Country Boy brew,” she said.
Ben Self, one of the founders of West Sixth Brewing, another Lexington-based craft brewery, said “We’re excited for it to come to fruition.”
West Sixth and Country Boy have collaborated on beers in the past, such as “Country Western” series, which has been featured during Lexington’s Craft Beer Week.
Kentucky is producing great craft beer, Self said.
“It’s really amazing. The growth that is happening in Kentucky right now in the craft beer world,” he said. “New breweries are popping up right and left.”
Derek Selznick, executive director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, an organization that aims to educate and promote the craft brewing industry in Kentucky, agreed with Self.
“The biggest complaint (from brewers) that I get is, ‘if I had more space to put in more tanks... I could produce more,” he said.
Kyle Cessna, who was on the tour last week, said the new location was “badass.”
“It’s a great facility. I think they’ve made a hell of an investment,” he said. “It’s great to see an organization grow.”
When’s it open?
Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
