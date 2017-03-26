Churchill’s Byrne joins Breeders’ Cup

Architecture
Lord Aeck Sargent: Samantha Castro has been promoted to associate, urban designer. She is the first and only person to receive her LEED ND certification in Kentucky. Elisabeth Hunt has joined the Lexington regional office as project architect. A registered architect with 13 years of experience, Hunt specializes in interior design, architecture and project management.
Finance
First Security Bank: Lesley Fluke has been promoted to senior vice president, market executive in the Lexington market.
Unified Trust Co: Justin Morgan has been named managing director of plan administration and service, overseeing all aspects of plan administration and record keeping operations, as well as providing leadership and strategic direction for the defined contribution line of business.
Other
The Breeders’ Cup: Jill Byrne has been named to the newly created position of senior director, industry relations. Byrne will focus on industry relations between Breeders’ Cup Ltd. and its constituents, including nominators, owners, trainers, and sales companies. Her responsibilities will include the promotion and coordination of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge series program in the U.S. and Canada. Byrne, who will be based in Lexington, officially begins her duties May 15. Byrne comes to the Breeders’ Cup from Churchill Downs Racetrack, where she was director of broadcast and programming for the flagship track of Churchill Downs Inc. for the last nine years.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments