Two join Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery

Finance
Community Trust Bank: Jody E. Oney has been promoted to the position of Mt. Sterling market president. Shirie Hawkins has joined the bank’s Versailles branch on North Main Street as a commercial loan officer and assistant vice president.
Health care
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery: Dr. Lisa DeGnore and Dr. Matthew Luckett have joined the practice, located at 1780 Nicholasville Road, Suite 501. DeGnore is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Luckett earned a medical degree and completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Kentucky.
Organizations
The Nest – Center for Women, Children, and Families: Emily Larish Startsman has been named to the board of directors for a three-year term. Startsman is an attorney in Stites & Harbison’s Lexington office where she is a member of the Torts and Insurance Practice Service Group. The Nest provides a safe place for free education, counseling, and support to children and families in crisis.
Other
AssuredPartners NL: Todd Stocksdale, chief operating officer, has been promoted to an expanded role as president of AssuredPartners NL and regional president for AssuredPartners Inc.
Kentucky American Water: David Treece has been named senior manager of field operations for the company’s Central Division, based in Lexington. Treece will oversee field operations in Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford counties.
Lexington Center Corp.: Sidney Marcum has joined the convention management and sales division as event manager.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments