Commerce Lexington’s Bates recognized for lifetime sales award by Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives

▪ Kelly Bates, Commerce Lexington’s member engagement manager, has been recognized by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives with a Lifetime Sales Achievement Award. Outgoing ACCE President Mick Fleming presented her with a Silver Level Lifetime Achievement Award, marking 750 transactions or $300,000 in chamber membership sales. Bates has been a producer in Commerce Lexington’s membership division for more than 10 years.
▪ Donna B. Moloney, Alltech’s director of government relations and protocol at the company’s Nicholasville headquarters, has received the 2017 Ann Beard Board of Directors Founder’s Award at the Protocol and Diplomacy International - Protocol Officers Association's 16th Annual International Protocol Education Forum in Dublin, Ireland. Donna served as the 2017 PDI POA Dublin, Ireland, forum chairperson. A founding member of PDI POA, and former secretary of the board of directors, as well as service as PDI POA's vice president for events, Moloney previously received the Founder's Award in 2008, in addition to the organization's 2004 'Spirit of Diplomacy' Award. She is the first two-time recipient of the Founder’s Award in the organization's history.
▪ Fowler Bell Managing Member Taft McKinstry has been inducted into The University of Kentucky College of Law’s Hall of Fame, which was established to acknowledge graduates and long-serving faculty of the college. Inclusion in the Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the UK Law Alumni Association.
▪ Baptist Health Lexington has been awarded platinum recognition – the highest level of recognition possible – in a national campaign for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. The campaign has added more than 400,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide.
▪ Kentucky Utilities Co. and Louisville Gas and Electric Co. have earned the top two rankings for residential customer satisfaction among utilities in the Midwest Mid-size region, according to J.D. Power. The research company’s 2017 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study ranks KU first and LG&E second among the utilities’ peers. For more information about this survey, go here.
▪ Commerce Lexington has announced its 2017 Salute to Small Business category award winners. Commerce Lexington began honoring the contributions that small businesses have on our economy in 1986.
The Salue to Small Business Awards Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Keeneland Entertainment Center where the Small Business of the Year will be recognized.
The Small Business of the Year is selected from the category winners (below), announced at the awards luncheon, and has the opportunity to be submitted for state and national recognition through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
2017 Salute to Small Business Award category winners:
Business Success Award: GreenBox, Gwen Riley, president
Green Initiative Award: Bullhorn Creative, Brad Flowers and Griffin VanMeter, co-founders
Innovation Award: Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, Lynn Hudgins, president
Legacy Award: Omni Architects, Michael W. Jacobs, president
Minority Business Award: Synergy Coach, Larry Jackson, owner/operator
Nonprofit Award: Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, Winn Stephens, executive director
Phoenix Award: Lexington History Museum, Foster Ockerman Jr., president and chief historian
Young Entrepreneuer Award: Impressions Marketing & Events, Laura McDonald, president
The cost to attend the luncheon is $50 for Commerce Lexington members, $60 for potential members. To register, e-mail rsvp@CommerceLexington.com or go to CommerceLexington.com.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
