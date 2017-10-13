Couple behind failed National Provisions close another restaurant

The latest venture from restaurateurs Krim Boughalem and Andrea Sims has ended: They have sold the building at 310 Short Street, where they had been operating Real Hamburger & Bar, to Bob Estes, owner of Parlay Social across the street.
Boughalem and Sims did not return calls seeking comment. It’s unclear when Real Hamburger closed; the last Facebook post was Aug. 5 but for some time the restaurant had a sign indicating the closure was temporary. The legal entity was dissolved on Oct. 9.
Before Real Burger, Sims and Boughalem opened a restaurant in that location called Table 310, which they sold few years ago. After the new owners closed Table 310 in February, Sims and Boughalem moved back in and opened Real Burger in May.
Estes said he is looking for a clean slate for the place, which he bought for $600,000 on Sept. 29, according to Fayette County property records.
“It’s a new start, a new owner, a new business with all new people,” Estes said. “It’s not associated with Krim and Andrea ... It’s going to be something completely different, with no tie to the previous owners or business.”
Several people are still looking for money from Sims and Boughalem’s last business, National Provisions, which went under a year ago.
Richard Getty, attorney for Walker Properties, which owns the building on National Avenue, said his clients are still trying to collect more than $81,000 after a Fayette Circuit judge ruled in their favor in July. Boughalem and Sims have appealed the case, which is still pending.
Getty was fuming this week about the sale of 310 Short. . On Sept. 1 he asked the court for a judgment lien on the building in case the property was sold. That request was denied.
“We could have gotten paid for something that’s owed for over a year,” Getty said.
Joe Childers, an attorney for Boughalem and Sims, did not respond to calls for comment.
Others are trying to collect as well: In July, US Foods filed a suit in Fayette Circuit Court alleging Boughalem owes more than $14,000 from shipments made to National Provisions before it closed.
On Sept. 28, one day before the building sale closed, American Express won a default judgment for $5,293.20 plus interest and attorneys’ fees against Boughalem for a business account card, Fayette Circuit Court records show.
One person who has collected is former National Provisions bartender Amber Ruyter. She was among the employees who sought back wages after the restaurant closed abruptly and workers’ paychecks either bounced or went unpaid. The Kentucky Labor Cabinet in April ruled on complaints by 11 former employees, resulting in some payment for at least eight, including Ruyter.
To collect on another check Ruyter was owed, the Fayette County Attorney filed felony charges against Boughalem. In July, Boughalem pleaded guilty and agreed to pay Ruyter $589 plus a $50 fine.
According to the court records, two weeks later the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The warrant was recalled after the debt was paid.
“I got paid, after just under a year,” Ruyter said. “Man, that was a fight.”
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
