Savannah Sipple, left, and Jay McCoy, at The Morris Book Shop in 2016. The two are opening Brier Books, down the road from the former Morris Book Shop location.
Savannah Sipple, left, and Jay McCoy, at The Morris Book Shop in 2016. The two are opening Brier Books, down the road from the former Morris Book Shop location. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com
Savannah Sipple, left, and Jay McCoy, at The Morris Book Shop in 2016. The two are opening Brier Books, down the road from the former Morris Book Shop location. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

Business

New bookstore to open in Chevy Chase spot

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 24, 2017 3:36 PM

Brier Books is opening this week at 319 South Ashland Avenue, next to John’s Run/Walk Shop. The independent book store is in the former Brownstone Candle Co. space on the first floor. Brownstone has moved to the second floor.

“We’ll have a big focus on local, Kentucky, and Appalachian writers,” said Jay McCoy, who owns Brier Books with business partner Savannah Sipple.

General interest titles will include New York Times bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books, and if there’s something they don’t have, they’ll take special orders. Other items will in include cards, calendars, handmade boxes by Zannah Reed, handmade soaps, and wooden toys.

McCoy was an employee of Morris Book Shop when the popular book store closed its location at 882 East High Street in January. He and Sipple considered buying the business, but when that didn’t work out, “We conceived the idea for Brier and went ahead with it,” said McCoy. The partners have held pop-up shops at a variety of locations since starting the store in March.

This week their new brick-and-mortar space will host Lexington native Jesse Donaldson at 6 p.m. Tuesday reading from “On Homesickness.” The store’s official soft opening is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For more upcoming events check out Brierbooks.com or Facebook.com/brierbooks.

Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video