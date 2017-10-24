New bookstore to open in Chevy Chase spot

Brier Books is opening this week at 319 South Ashland Avenue, next to John’s Run/Walk Shop. The independent book store is in the former Brownstone Candle Co. space on the first floor. Brownstone has moved to the second floor.

“We’ll have a big focus on local, Kentucky, and Appalachian writers,” said Jay McCoy, who owns Brier Books with business partner Savannah Sipple.

General interest titles will include New York Times bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books, and if there’s something they don’t have, they’ll take special orders. Other items will in include cards, calendars, handmade boxes by Zannah Reed, handmade soaps, and wooden toys.

McCoy was an employee of Morris Book Shop when the popular book store closed its location at 882 East High Street in January. He and Sipple considered buying the business, but when that didn’t work out, “We conceived the idea for Brier and went ahead with it,” said McCoy. The partners have held pop-up shops at a variety of locations since starting the store in March.

This week their new brick-and-mortar space will host Lexington native Jesse Donaldson at 6 p.m. Tuesday reading from “On Homesickness.” The store’s official soft opening is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For more upcoming events check out Brierbooks.com or Facebook.com/brierbooks.