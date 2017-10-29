Local company makes Inc. 5000 list

▪ Lexington-based GreenBox Heating & Air, Plumbing and Remodeling, has made the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Gwen Riley, president and founder of GreenBox, started the company in 2010. For more information, go to Inc.com. GreenBox was also given the 2017 Salute to Small Business - Business Success Award by Commerce Lexington.
▪ The Downtown Lexington Partnership (formerly the Downtown Lexington Corp. and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority) has named its 2017 Awards of Excellence winners.
The awards will be presented from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Grand Kentucky Ballroom at the Hilton Lexington/Downtown. Tickets to the luncheon are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. For tickets, contact Rob Bright at robert@downtownlex.com or 859-335-8640.
The categories and winners are as follows:
Urban Innovation Award: Bluegrass Community and Technical College for its expansion in a previously underdeveloped area of downtown.
Landscape and Streetscape Award: The Downtown Lexington Management District for its efforts to beautify downtown.
Leadership Achievement Award: Polly Ruddick and the Office of Homelessness for their efforts to minimize homelessness and panhandling in Lexington while helping the homeless find assistance and jobs.
Perfect Partner Award: The Lexington Public Library for its work through Phoenix Forward, to transform Phoenix Park and Central Library into a family-friendly destination.
Outstanding Individual Award: Urban Downtown Ambassador David Warren for his exceptional character and love for the city and people of Lexington.
Smiley Pete Award: Liza Betz and Failte Irish Import Shop for enduring two street closures, keeping a positive attitude and for being an advocate for downtown Lexington.
